    VRTX   US92532F1003

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED

(VRTX)
04:00:00 2023-04-12 pm EDT
326.37 USD   +0.47%
05:31pVertex/CRISPR's gene editing therapy cost effective at $1.9 million - pricing review group
RE
04/10Sana Biotechnology Names Gary Meininger Chief Medical Officer
MT
04/10Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Declining Late Monday
MT
Vertex/CRISPR's gene editing therapy cost effective at $1.9 million - pricing review group

04/12/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
April 12 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc and CRISPR Therapeutics AG's one-dose gene editing therapy for sickle cell disease would be cost effective if priced at up to $1.9 million, an influential U.S. drug pricing group said on Wednesday.

The two companies are hoping to get approval for the world's first therapy based on Nobel prize-winning CRISPR technology, for two types of blood disorders - sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia.

They expect to potentially cure SCD through a single dose of the therapy. SCD is a genetic disorder that causes strokes, organ damage, severe pain and early death and affects roughly 100,000 people in the United States.

In its draft report, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) said a price range between $1.2 million and $1.7 million annually would meet some commonly used thresholds for cost effectiveness, in the health care system perspective.

ICER is not a government agency and has no say on the drug prices that manufacturers set, but many large health insurers take its reports into account when they negotiate prices with drug manufacturers and determine patient access.

Taking into account broader societal benefits of curing the disease, ICER said a price range between $1.3 million and $1.9 million would be cost effective.

Gene therapies have been pricey and their list prices have crossed the million-dollar mark in recent years.

Last year, Australian drugmaker CSL Ltd set the list price of its gene therapy for blood disorder hemophilia B at a record $3.5 million, while bluebird bio priced its gene therapy for beta thalassemia at $2.8 million.

More than half a dozen companies are developing cutting edge gene therapies for sickle cell disease after ignoring it for decades, despite calls from patient advocates to do more.

SCD occurs among about 1 out of every 365 Black or African-American births, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates.

Novartis AG, Sangamo Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are some of the drugmakers working on a gene therapy for SCD.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra, Raghav Mahobe and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Sonali Paul)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLUEBIRD BIO, INC. -6.69% 2.79 Delayed Quote.-56.79%
CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG -4.27% 43.47 Delayed Quote.11.71%
CSL LIMITED 0.71% 303.89 Delayed Quote.4.86%
NOVARTIS AG -0.12% 86.75 Delayed Quote.3.90%
SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, INC. -6.85% 1.36 Delayed Quote.-53.50%
SCD CO., LTD. 0.23% 2135 End-of-day quote.16.35%
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED 0.47% 326.37 Delayed Quote.11.93%
VERTEX, INC. -0.14% 21.98 Delayed Quote.51.69%
05:31pVertex/CRISPR's gene editing therapy cost effective at $1.9 million - pricing review gr..
RE
04/10Sana Biotechnology Names Gary Meininger Chief Medical Officer
MT
04/10Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Declining Late Monday
MT
04/10Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Softer This Afternoon
MT
04/10Sector Update: Health Care
MT
04/10Vertex Pharmaceuticals Gets Health Canada Marketing Authorization for Medicine to Treat..
MT
04/10Vertex Gets Authorization in Canada for Expanded Use of Orkambi in Children with Cystic..
DJ
04/10Vertex Announces Health Canada Market Authorization for ORKAMBI® (lumacaftor/ivacaftor)..
AQ
04/10Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Announces Health Canada Market Authorization for OR..
CI
04/10Vertex to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 1
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 714 M - -
Net income 2023 3 377 M - -
Net cash 2023 14 135 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 83 673 M 83 673 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,16x
EV / Sales 2024 6,35x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 99,5%
