    VRTX   US92532F1003

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED

(VRTX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:30:10 2023-04-10 am EDT
319.65 USD   -0.62%
11:24aVertex Pharmaceuticals Gets Health Canada Marketing Authorization for Medicine to Treat Cystic Fibrosis in Toddlers
MT
11:02aVertex Gets Authorization in Canada for Expanded Use of Orkambi in Children with Cystic Fibrosis
DJ
10:17aVertex Announces Health Canada Market Authorization for ORKAMBI® (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) in Children With Cystic Fibrosis Ages 1 to <2 Years
AQ
Vertex Gets Authorization in Canada for Expanded Use of Orkambi in Children with Cystic Fibrosis

04/10/2023 | 11:02am EDT
By Robb M. Stewart


Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Monday it received marketing authorization from Canada's medical regulator for the expanded use of its Orkambi drug for the treatment of cystic fibrosis in children ages one to under two years old.

The approved label broadening the eligible patient group was based on data from a 24-week, Phase 3 study in 46 children who have two copies of the F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene. The study found the drug was generally well-tolerated and its safety profile and pharmacokinetics were similar to those observed in studies of patients ages two years and older.

Orkambi was previously approved by Health Canada for treatment in cystic fibrosis patients ages two and older who have two copies of the F508del mutation.

Vertex's shares were 0.8% lower at $319.03 in morning trading Monday but have risen 10% so far this year.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-23 1101ET

