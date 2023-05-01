Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    VRTX   US92532F1003

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED

(VRTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-01 pm EDT
345.00 USD   +1.25%
04:34pInsider Sell: Vertex Pharmaceuticals
MT
04:34pVertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net Down On Higher Costs
DJ
04:23pVertex Pharmaceuticals' Q1 Adjusted Profit Drops, Revenue Rises; 2023 Product Revenue Guidance Reiterated
MT
Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net Down On Higher Costs

05/01/2023 | 04:34pm EDT
By Paul Ziobro


Vertex Pharmaceuticals on Monday said first-quarter profit fell as higher expenses tied to drug development and international launches offset increased revenue from its cystic fibrosis drugs.

The Boston-based drugmaker reported a profit of nearly $700 million, or $2.69 a share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $762.1 million, or $2.96 a share, in the same quarter a year earlier. Adjusted for certain items, the company said per-share earnings were $3.05.

Analysts recently polled by FactSet had expected a profit of $3.01 a share.

Revenue rose 13% to $2.37 billion, slightly ahead of analyst estimates for $2.34 billion, primarily on strong uptake of its cystic fibrosis drug, which is known as Trikafta in the U.S. Revenue increased 3% in the U.S. and 33% in international markets.

Its profit was weighed down by higher research and development expenses, increased investment in its mid- and late-stage clinical pipeline and costs to support launches of Vertex therapies globally.

Vertex backed its guidance for the full year.


Write to Paul Ziobro at paul.ziobro@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-23 1633ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED 1.25% 345 Delayed Quote.17.99%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 725 M - -
Net income 2023 3 388 M - -
Net cash 2023 14 045 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 87 768 M 87 768 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,58x
EV / Sales 2024 6,74x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
Reshma Kewalramani President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles F. Wagner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey M. Leiden Executive Chairman
David Matthew Altshuler Chief Scientific Officer & EVP-Global Research
Carmen Bozic Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED17.99%87 768
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.11.13%85 880
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.63%28 574
BIONTECH SE-23.95%27 531
GENMAB A/S-5.47%26 844
BEIGENE, LTD.15.92%26 725
