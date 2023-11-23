By Adriano Marchese

Vertex Pharmaceuticals said its treatment Kaftrio has been approved for a label expansion to treat children with cystic fibrosis in the European Union.

The pharmaceutical company said Thursday that the European Commission has granted approval for the label expansion of Kaftrio, also known as ivacaftor, tezacaftor and elexacaftor, in combination with ivacaftor to treat children between the ages of two and five with cystic fibrosis.

Chief Medical Officer Carmen Bozic said the decision was based on data from clinical trials as well as long-term and real-world data that have shown the clinical benefit of Kaftrio in eligible people who have CF.

Vertex said it already has a number of existing reimbursement agreements with European countries, and that it will continue to work with authorities to expand the list.

