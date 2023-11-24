By Adriano Marchese

Vertex Pharmaceuticals said on Friday that a European regulator validated a new variation application to the marketing authorization for its cystic fibrosis treatment.

The pharmaceutical company said the European Medicines Agency has validated a Type II variation application for Kaftrio, also known as ivacaftor, tezacaftor and elexacaftor, in combination with ivacaftor.

On Thursday, Vertex said the European Commission granted approval for the label expansion of the treatment for children between the ages of two and five with cystic fibrosis.

The application, which aims to expand the treatment's use to include people with cystic fibrosis and responsive rare mutations, is now set to be reviewed by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use. That committee will issue its opinion to the European Commission regarding the potential approval of this license expansion.

Backing the treatment is data from a Phase 3 clinical study, which met its endpoint and showed that the treatment resulted in statistically significant improvements over the placebo.

Vertex said that it also includes real-world evidence data from a patient registry of people with cystic fibrosis in the U.S.

