WILLIAM BLAIR 44TH ANNUAL GROWTH STOCK CONFERENCE
RESHMA KEWALRAMANI, M.D.
CEO AND PRESIDENT
JUNE 4, 2024
SAFE HARBOR
STATEMENT & NON-
GAAP FINANCIAL
MEASURES
This presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, the information provided regarding and expectations for future financial and operating performance and statements regarding (i) expectations, development plans and timelines for the company's medicines and pipeline programs, including expectations for five potential launches over five years, anticipated near-term commercial opportunities for the vanzacaftor triple in CF and suzetrigine in acute pain, anticipated benefits of potential new products and relevant patient populations, and plans to broaden and deepen R&D pipeline across modalities, (ii) plans to launch CF medicines in younger age groups globally and to bring additional molecules to market to get CF patients to carrier levels CFTR function, (iii) expectations for the vanzacaftor triple, including expectations for a substantially lower royalty burden, (iv) plans to advance VX-522 mRNA to reach the >5,000 CF patients who cannot benefit from CFTR modulators, (v) expectations for CASGEVY, including the potential benefits for patients with SCD or TDT, and plans to obtain approvals in additional geographies,
- expectations for our pain program, including plans for near-term launch and commercial potential in acute pain, expectation for treatment of acute pain without non-opioid medicine, expectations related to acute pain regulatory filings and potential for a broad label in acute pain, and our plans and expectations for our VX-993 studies, (vii) expectations for our T1D program, including expectations to complete dosing in the 17-patient trial for VX-880, expectations for the VX-264 studies and plans to share updated data at a conference in June 2024, and (viii) expectations for povetacicept, including expectations for the Phase 3 trial to begin in the second half of 2024, and expectations that povetacicept offers "pipeline-in-a-product" opportunities, and plans to accelerate povetacicept development. While Vertex believes the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are accurate, these forward-looking statements represent the company's beliefs as of the date of this presentation and there are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that data from clinical trials, especially if based on a limited number of patients, may not to be indicative of final results, regulatory submissions may not be completed on the anticipated timeline, or at all, expected benefits of the Alpine acquisition may not be achieved, the company may not be able to scale up manufacturing of our product candidates, actual patient populations eligible for our products may be smaller than anticipated, data from the company's development programs may not be available on expected timelines, or at all, support registration or further development of its potential medicines due to safety, efficacy or other reasons, and other risks listed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Vertex's annual report and subsequent quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.govand available through the company's website at www.vrtx.com. You should not place any undue reliance on these statements, or the data presented. Vertex disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this presentation as new information becomes available.
In this presentation, Vertex references financial guidance and results that have been provided in accordance with US GAAP and certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the company's business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results and provide additional information regarding the company's financial position. A reconciliation of the GAAP financial results to non-GAAP financial
results is included in the appendix hereto.
DIFFERENTIATED VERTEX BUSINESS MODEL AND R&D STRATEGY
Revenue growth: high operating margins and significant cash flow
Investment of majority
of OpEx in R&D and
BD/external innovation
DIFFERENTIATED
BUSINESS MODEL
Limited SG&A expenses and infrastructure
Creation of high-value transformative medicines for specialty markets
WE FOCUS ON
- Diseases where causal human biology is known
- Validated targets
- Biomarkers that translate from bench to bedside
- Best modality (i.e., modality agnostic)
- Efficient development & regulatory pathways
IN ORDER TO DELIVER
- Transformative medicines for patients
- Greater likelihood of clinical success
- Sustained innovation
- Shareholder value
EXPANDING LEADERSHIP IN CF AND ENTERING A NEW ERA OF DIVERSIFICATION IN MULTIPLE SERIOUS DISEASES
Approved medicines
across CF, sickle cell disease
and beta thalassemia
Additional near-term
commercial opportunities*
- Vanzacaftor triple (CF)
- Suzetrigine (acute pain)
Broad, diversified pipeline in patients in mid- and late- stage clinical development
- Inaxaplin (AMKD)
- Suzetrigine (DPN)
- Povetacicept (IgAN)
- Suzetrigine (LSR)
- VX-880(T1D)
- VX-264(T1D)
- VX-522(CF - mRNA)
- VX-670(DM1)
- Povetacicept (additional indications)
AMKD: APOL1-mediated kidney disease; T1D: type 1 diabetes; DPN: diabetic peripheral neuropathy; IgAN: IgA nephropathy; LSR: lumbosacral radiculopathy; DM1: myotonic-dystrophy type 1
*Subject to regulatory approval
WE HAVE A BROAD PORTFOLIO OF DISEASE AREAS UNDER EVALUATION IN THE CLINIC
STRONG PROGRESS TOWARDS OUR GOAL OF FIVE LAUNCHES OVER FIVE YEARS (2028)
Type 1
Acute Pain
Neuropathic Pain
IgA Nephropathy & Diabetes
Autosomal Other B-Cell Mediated
Myotonic
Dominant
Diseases
Polycystic
Dystrophy
Kidney Disease
Alpha-1 Antitrypsin
Type 1
APOL1-Mediated
Deficiency
Cystic Fibrosis
Kidney Disease
Sickle Cell Disease
90M
Beta Thalassemia
(U.S.)
250,000
>400,000
3.8M
92,000
100,000
100,000
110,000
(U.S.)
35,000
+ additional countries
~125,000
severe
+ KSA & Bahrain
>5,000*
~25,000#
severe
Images not to scale; Illustrative purposes. Patient populations include U.S., Europe, and select geographies.
*Over 5,000 people with CF cannot benefit from CFTR modulators and thus may potentially benefit from VX-522, our mRNA program.
#Select PKD1 mutations.
EXPANDING LEADERSHIP IN CF AND RAISING THE BAR WITH SERIAL INNOVATION
~92,000
patients with CF*
~20,000
eligible patients not
on CFTR
modulators
GROWTH DRIVERS
- Treating younger patients
- Patients living longer
- Serial CFTRm innovation
- mRNA for last >5,000 patients
Best-in-class
Goal: carrier levels
medicines
of CFTR function
VX-522
mRNA • For the last >5,000 patients who cannot benefit from CFTR modulators
Cystic Fibrosis
Approvals
Vanzacaftor
•
Completed regulatory submissions for ages 6+ in the U.S. and the EU
triple
•
Non-inferior on lung function, superior on sweat chloride vs. TRI in 12+
•
Convenient, once-daily dosing
•
Substantially lower royalty burden
*Patient populations include North America, Europe, and Australia.
13
CASGEVY: BEGINNING OF NEW ERA OF DIVERSIFICATION
Rapid pace of global approvals:
- Approved for eligible patients ages 12+ with sickle cell disease or transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia by
- U.S.
- Great Britain
- European Union
- Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
- Kingdom of Bahrain
- Completed regulatory submissions for CASGEVY in
Switzerland and Canada
CRISPR/Cas9 precisely targets the erythroid-specific enhancer region of the BC11A gene.
The first precise, durable, CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy, delivering a potential one-time functional cure for patients with SCD and TDT
WE AIM TO TRANSFORM TREATMENT OF ACUTE PAIN WITH SUZETRIGINE,
- NON-OPIOIDPOTENTIAL MEDICINE AND FIRST NEW CLASS OF PAIN MEDICINES IN >2 DECADES
Origin of pain
Selectively inhibits
TODAY
NaV1.8 channel in
peripheral nerves
Inhibition of NaV1.8 reduces
FUTURE
action potential signaling,
preventing pain transmission
• NaV1.8 and 1.7 are validated targets for pain
- Compelling combination of strong efficacy and safety in Phase 3 results
- Rolling NDA submission progressing as planned; suzetrigine has Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations
- Seeking a broad label in moderate to severe acute pain
Anti-Inflammatory/
Opioids
Analgesics
Pain signal inhibitors, starting with VX-548
- Acute pain is a multi-billion-dollar market today: 80M patients annually and over 1B calendar days of treatment in the U.S.
- Significant unmet need: Existing treatment options have limitations around efficacy, side effects and addiction potential
- High concentration of prescribing, will target with specialty infrastructure and commercial team build-outwell underway
TYPE 1 DIABETES: ADVANCING POTENTIALLY CURATIVE TREATMENTS FOR ~3.8M PATIENTS IN NORTH AMERICA & EUROPE
EDITED, FULLY DIFFERENTIATED,
HYPOIMMUNE ISLET CELLS
VX-264: FULLY DIFFERENTIATED
CELLS + DEVICE
VX-880: FULLY DIFFERENTIATED CELLS
•
WITH STANDARD IMMUNOSUPPRESSION
•
- Same cells as VX-880, edited to eliminate need for immunosuppressants
- Research program continues to progress
- Same cells as VX-880, encapsulated in a device designed to eliminate the need for immunosuppressants
- Phase 1/2 multi-part study ongoing:
- Part A completed
- Part B ongoing in multiple countries
Phase 1/2 trial: 17-patient trial fully enrolled and expect to complete dosing soon
Plan to share updated data at American Diabetes Association 84th Scientific Sessions Conference in June 2024
ACQUISITON OF
ALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES:
~$5B CASH
BAFF: B-cell activating factor; APRIL: a proliferation-inducing ligand; IgAN: immunoglobulin A
nephropathy; pMN: primary membranous nephropathy; LN: lupus nephritis Transaction closed on May 20, 2024.
- Compelling fit with the Vertex strategy of investing in serial innovation to create transformative medicines that target serious diseases with high unmet need in specialty markets
- Alpine's lead asset, povetacicept ("pove"), is a Phase 3- ready, innovative, and potentially transformative approach to IgAN, a serious, progressive, autoimmune kidney disease
- Best-in-classpotential; Phase 3 trial to begin H2:24
- Povetacicept, given dual BAFF/APRIL inhibition, also offers promise of "pipeline-in-a-product" in multiple other serious autoimmune renal diseases and cytopenias
- Vertex capabilities will accelerate povetacicept development in IgAN and other indications, while Alpine adds protein engineering and immunotherapy expertise to Vertex
