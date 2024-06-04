This presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, the information provided regarding and expectations for future financial and operating performance and statements regarding (i) expectations, development plans and timelines for the company's medicines and pipeline programs, including expectations for five potential launches over five years, anticipated near-term commercial opportunities for the vanzacaftor triple in CF and suzetrigine in acute pain, anticipated benefits of potential new products and relevant patient populations, and plans to broaden and deepen R&D pipeline across modalities, (ii) plans to launch CF medicines in younger age groups globally and to bring additional molecules to market to get CF patients to carrier levels CFTR function, (iii) expectations for the vanzacaftor triple, including expectations for a substantially lower royalty burden, (iv) plans to advance VX-522 mRNA to reach the >5,000 CF patients who cannot benefit from CFTR modulators, (v) expectations for CASGEVY, including the potential benefits for patients with SCD or TDT, and plans to obtain approvals in additional geographies,

expectations for our pain program, including plans for near-term launch and commercial potential in acute pain, expectation for treatment of acute pain without non-opioid medicine, expectations related to acute pain regulatory filings and potential for a broad label in acute pain, and our plans and expectations for our VX-993 studies, (vii) expectations for our T1D program, including expectations to complete dosing in the 17-patient trial for VX-880, expectations for the VX-264 studies and plans to share updated data at a conference in June 2024, and (viii) expectations for povetacicept, including expectations for the Phase 3 trial to begin in the second half of 2024, and expectations that povetacicept offers "pipeline-in-a-product" opportunities, and plans to accelerate povetacicept development. While Vertex believes the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are accurate, these forward-looking statements represent the company's beliefs as of the date of this presentation and there are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that data from clinical trials, especially if based on a limited number of patients, may not to be indicative of final results, regulatory submissions may not be completed on the anticipated timeline, or at all, expected benefits of the Alpine acquisition may not be achieved, the company may not be able to scale up manufacturing of our product candidates, actual patient populations eligible for our products may be smaller than anticipated, data from the company's development programs may not be available on expected timelines, or at all, support registration or further development of its potential medicines due to safety, efficacy or other reasons, and other risks listed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Vertex's annual report and subsequent quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and available through the company's website at www.vrtx.com . You should not place any undue reliance on these statements, or the data presented. Vertex disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this presentation as new information becomes available.

In this presentation, Vertex references financial guidance and results that have been provided in accordance with US GAAP and certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the company's business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results and provide additional information regarding the company's financial position. A reconciliation of the GAAP financial results to non-GAAP financial