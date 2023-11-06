THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
STRONG THIRD QUARTER: CONTINUE TO DRIVE EXECUTION ACROSS THE COMPANY
Continue the journey in cystic fibrosis (CF)
- Serially innovate to bring highly efficacious therapies to all CF patients
Prepare for potential near-term commercialization opportunities
- Exa-cel:SCD PDUFA: December 8, 2023; TDT PDUFA: March 30, 2024; regulatory decisions in the EU and U.K. expected in the coming months
- Vanzacaftor triple in CF: all Phase 3 studies expected to complete by end of 2023; data in early 2024
- VX-548in moderate to severe acute pain: all Phase 3 studies expected to complete by end of 2023; data in early 2024
Accelerate diversified R&D pipeline
- VX-548in peripheral neuropathic pain:
- Phase 2 DPN trial has completed; data by end of 2023
- Phase 2 LSR trial to initiate by end of 2023
- Inaxaplin in AMKD: completion of enrollment in Phase 2B portion of Phase 2/3 trial this year
- VX-880in T1D: completed enrollment in Part C of Phase 1/2 study
- VX-522in CF: expect to complete the single ascending dose (SAD) portion in CF patients and initiate the multiple ascending dose (MAD) portion of the study by the end of 2023
Deliver financial performance
- Raising full year 2023 CF product revenue guidance to ~$9.85B; specialty model sustains strong operating margins while allowing for significant investments in pipeline and commercial capabilities
CONTINUING OUR SERIAL INNOVATION IN CYSTIC FIBROSIS
ON TRACK TO COMPLETE VANZACAFTOR TRIPLE STUDIES BY THE END OF 2023 WITH DATA IN EARLY 2024
Vanzacaftor Triple
- Next-in-classCFTR modulator triple therapy
- On track to complete all three Phase 3 studies by the end of 2023: SKYLINE 102 and SKYLINE 103 in patients ages 12+, RIDGELINE in patients ages 6-11 years
- Expect to share results from all three pivotal studies in early 2024
- Convenient, once-daily dosing
- Meaningfully lower royalty burden
VX-522
- CFTR mRNA therapy in development for ~5,000 CF patients who cannot benefit from CFTR modulators
- On track to complete single ascending dose (SAD) portion in CF patients in 2023 and initiate multiple ascending dose (MAD) portion of the study by the end of 2023
- Program developed in partnership with Moderna
NEAR-TERM LAUNCH POTENTIAL: EXA-CEL
FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE COMPLETED FOR SCD, NOW APPROACHING REGULATORY DECISIONS FROM U.S., U.K., AND EU IN THE NEAR TERM
Exa-cel holds potential for one-time, functional cure
The first CRISPR-basedgene-editing treatment potentially to be approved
Plans to initially target the
most severe patients
(~32,000) across the U.S.
and Europe
SCD PDUFA: December 8, 2023
TDT PDUFA: March 30, 2024
Expect regulatory decisions from the U.K. and the EU in the
coming months
Submitted MAA to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; exa-cel is first ever to receive Breakthrough Medicines designation in
KSA
Updated clinical data in TDT and SCD accepted for oral presentation at ASH
Continue to enroll and dose two global Phase 3 studies in patients 5-11 years of age with SCD or TDT
7
VX-548 FOR ACUTE AND NEUROPATHIC PAIN HOLDS THE PROMISE OF EFFECTIVE PAIN RELIEF WITHOUT THE SIDE EFFECTS OR ADDICTIVE PROPERTIES OF OPIOIDS
ACUTE PAIN: PIVOTAL PROGRAM TO COMPLETE BY END OF 2023 WITH DATA IN EARLY 2024
PNP: PHASE 2 DPN TRIAL COMPLETE, PHASE 2 LSR TRIAL TO INITIATE BY END OF 2023
Significant Unmet Need
Validated Target
- Millions in the U.S. each year suffer from acute and peripheral neuropathic pain
- Existing therapies have challenging side effects and/or abuse potential
- NaV1.8 is genetically and pharmacologically validated
- 5 successful proof-of-concept studies across both VX-150 and VX-548 in major pain types
Acute pain
Near-term launch potential:
- On track to complete pivotal program by end of 2023
- Completed Ph 3 trial in abdominoplasty
- On track to complete Ph3 bunionectomy and single arm safety and effectiveness trial by end of 2023
- Results from all three Phase 3 studies expected in early 2024
- Granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations
Peripheral neuropathic pain
Diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN):
- Completed the Phase 2, 12-week,dose-ranging,proof-of- concept study
- Expect to share results by the end of 2023
Lumbosacral radiculopathy (LSR):
- Expect to initiate a Phase 2 study in LSR, pain caused by impairment of nerve roots in the area of the lumbar spine, by the end of 2023
8
TYPE 1 DIABETES: ADVANCING POTENTIALLY CURATIVE TREATMENTS FOR ~2.5M PATIENTS IN NORTH AMERICA & EUROPE
PART C FULLY ENROLLED IN VX-880 TRIAL
EDITED, FULLY DIFFERENTIATED, HYPOIMMUNE CELLS
• The same cells as VX-880
• Research program continues to progress
VX-264: FULLY DIFFERENTIATED CELLS + DEVICE
- The same cells as VX-880
- Encapsulates cells in a device that is designed to eliminate the need for immunosuppressants
- Part A of Phase 1/2 trial enrolling and dosing (partial dose with staggered enrollment)
VX-880: FULLY DIFFERENTIATED CELLS WITH STANDARD IMMUNOSUPPRESSION
- Phase 1/2 trial:
- Part A and Part B complete
- Presented positive updated clinical data at EASD in October 2023
- Part C fully enrolled
VCTX-211, a hypoimmune program that originated under ViaCyte, has finished enrollment and dosing in Group 1 of the Phase 1/2 trial.
EASD: European Association for the Study of Diabetes
9
INAXAPLIN: FIRST POTENTIAL MEDICINE TO TARGET THE UNDERLYING CAUSE OF AMKD
100,000
patients in the U.S. and Europe
APOL1-MEDIATED
KIDNEY DISEASE
- Two APOL1 variants
- Proteinuric kidney disease
- Rapid progression to ESKD
PIVOTAL TRIAL
UNDERWAY
- Phase 2B dose-ranging portion of the study continues to enroll and dose patients
- Expect to select a dose and move to Phase 3 of the study in the first quarter of 2024
- Path to accelerated approval with interim analysis at 48 weeks of treatment
- Final analysis at ~2 years of treatment
Image TBD
RAISING DISEASE AWARENESS
AND ONGOING GENETIC TESTING EFFORTS
- Education outreach with physicians and patients
- Building trust with historically underserved communities
- Multiple ongoing initiatives to increase awareness of the importance of genetic testing for AMKD
10
CLINICAL PORTFOLIO IS BROAD, DIVERSE AND RAPIDLY ADVANCING
Select, Next Wave
Phase 1
Phase (1)/2
Research-stage Programs
in Healthy Volunteers
in Patients
Pivotal
Regulatory Submissions
Launched
Development
Completed
Vertex hypoimmune cells
Type 1 diabetes
Huntington's
ADPKD
Exa-cel
Improved conditioning
NaV 1.7
Pain
DMD
DM1
Follow-on programs:
- CF
- Pain
- AMKD
- AATD
VX-880
Type 1 diabetes
PoC achieved
VX-264 cells + device
Type 1 diabetes
VCTX-211 (ViaCyte) hypoimmune cells Type 1 diabetes
VX-548
Peripheral Neuropathic Pain - DPN
VX-548
Peripheral Neuropathic Pain - LSR*
VX-522**
CFTR mRNA
VX-548
Exa-cel
Acute Pain
Sickle Cell Disease
Vanzacaftor triple
Exa-cel
Cystic Fibrosis
TD Beta Thalassemia
Inaxaplin
AMKD
ADPKD: Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease; DM1: Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1; DPN: diabetic peripheral neuropathy; FIH: First In Human; LSR: painful lumbosacral radiculopathy.
11
*Trial to initiate by YE 2023. **Phase 1, single ascending dose study in patients with CF.
