Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CRISPR Therapeutics announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved CASGEVY?? (exagamglogene autotemcel [exa-cel), a CRISPR/Cas9 genome-edited cell therapy, for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) in patients 12 years and older with recurrent vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs). This approval means that for the first time, approximately 16,000 patients with SCD may be eligible for a durable one-time therapy that offers the potential of a functional cure for their disease by eliminating severe VOCs and hospitalizations caused by severe VOCs.

CASGEVY was granted a conditional marketing authorization in Great Britain by the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and by the National Health Regulatory Authority in Bahrain for patients 12 years of age and older with SCD characterized by recurrent vaso-occlusive crisis or transfusion-dependent betathalassemia (TDT), for whom hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is appropriate and a human leukocyte antigen matched related hematopoietic stems cell donor is not available. CASGEVY is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency and the Saudi Food and Drug Agency for both SCD and TDT. The use of CASGEVY for the treatment of TDT in the U.S. remains investigational.

Vertex has submitted a BLA to the U.S. FDA for the potential use of CASGEVY For patients 12 years and older with TDT and has been assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of March 30, 2024. In conjunction with the FDA approval of CASGEVY, Vertex will make a $200 million milestone payment to CRISPR, which will be capitalized and amortized to cost of sales. Through Vertex Connects, Care Managers are available to provide educational resources, communications and support to navigate the treatment journey, and additional assistance is available for eligible patients.

