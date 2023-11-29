By Denny Jacob

Vertex Pharmaceuticals' has gained market authorization from Health Canada for the expanded use of Kalydeco to treat cystic fibrosis in certain children aged two months and up.

The biotechnology company said the latest authorization of Kalydeco is for children with certain mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Vertex said it will work closely with government and private payers to facilitate access for eligible patients as soon as possible.

Kalydeco was previously approved by Health Canada for use in people with cystic fibrosis aged four months and older with certain gene mutations.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-23 1440ET