Vertex Pharmaceuticals said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its Casgevy drug for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia in patients 12 years and older.

Transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia is a serious, life-threatening genetic disease. Patients require lifelong treatment and significant use of health care resources, Vertex said, and the disease ultimately results in reduced life expectancy and a lower quality of life. In the U.S., the median age of death for patients living with TDT is 37 years, Vertex said.

Casgevy is a Crispr/Cas9 gene-edited cell therapy. The FDA has already approved it for sickle cell disease. It is the world's first medicine employing Crispr technology, a Nobel Prize-winning discovery that promised a powerful new tool for modifying genes to treat disease and improve crop production.

