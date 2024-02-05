Feb 5 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals experimental triple combination cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment met all late-stage study goals when tested in patients aged 12 years and older, the company said on Monday. (Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
Equities
VRTX
US92532F1003
Biotechnology & Medical Research
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 04:29:57 pm
|428.9 USD
|+0.99%
|425.9
|-0.70%
|10:13pm
|Vertex's triple combination CF drug meets main late-stage trial goals
|RE
|10:09pm
|Earnings Flash (VRTX) VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS Posts Q4 EPS $4.20, vs. Street Est of $4.09
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+5.41%
|109 B $
|+8.06%
|22 363 M $
|-11.55%
|22 024 M $
|-33.71%
|20 084 M $
|-11.67%
|17 994 M $
|-21.37%
|15 066 M $
|+7.51%
|13 926 M $
|+0.12%
|11 932 M $
|+30.20%
|11 344 M $
|-2.84%
|10 137 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated - Nasdaq
- News Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
- Vertex's triple combination CF drug meets main late-stage trial goals