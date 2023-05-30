Vertex to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 13

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced management participation in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Dr. Reshma Kewalramani, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Stuart A. Arbuckle, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 2:40 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of management's remarks will be available through the Vertex website, www.vrtx.com in the "Investors" section under the "News and Events" page. A replay of the conference webcast will be archived on the company's website.

About Vertex

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has multiple approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF) — a rare, life-threatening genetic disease — and has several ongoing clinical and research programs in CF. Beyond CF, Vertex has a robust clinical pipeline of investigational small molecule, mRNA, cell and genetic therapies (including gene editing) in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, acute and neuropathic pain, type 1 diabetes and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Founded in 1989 in Cambridge, Mass., Vertex's global headquarters is now located in Boston's Innovation District and its international headquarters is in London. Additionally, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in North America, Europe, Australia and Latin America. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including 13 consecutive years on Science magazine's Top Employers list and one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For. For company updates and to learn more about Vertex's history of innovation, visit www.vrtx.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

