  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Vertex Resource Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTX   CA92536G1046

VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD.

(VTX)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:56 2022-08-26 pm EDT
0.4350 CAD   +1.16%
04:20pStonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (VTX)
NE
08/22VERTEX RESOURCE : August Investor Presentation
PU
08/10Vertex resource group ltd. reports record second quarter 2022 results
AQ
News 
Summary

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (VTX)

08/29/2022 | 04:20pm EDT
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2022) - Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (TSXV: VTX). The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/VTX.V_Q222.pdf

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • End market growth acting as tailwinds
  • Fully integrated environmental service offerings to drive long-term performance
  • Acquisition opportunities in fragmented market to drive additional growth

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/135272_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135272


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 211 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 73,5 M 56,4 M 56,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 47,9 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vertex Resource Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,44 CAD
Average target price 0,93 CAD
Spread / Average Target 113%
Managers and Directors
Terry A. Stephenson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sherry Bielopotocky Controller
Brian Butlin Chairman
Trent Baker Independent Director
Terry D. Freeman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD.-1.14%37
WASTE MANAGEMENT2.76%70 891
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.3.75%45 709
TETRA TECH, INC.-17.52%7 467
GEM CO., LTD.-16.52%6 545
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.19.22%6 436