Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (VTX)

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2022) - Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (TSXV: VTX). The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/VTX.V_Q222.pdf

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

End market growth acting as tailwinds

Fully integrated environmental service offerings to drive long-term performance

Acquisition opportunities in fragmented market to drive additional growth

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate Capital Partners

Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners

(214) 987-4121

info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135272