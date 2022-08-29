Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (VTX)

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2022) - Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (TSXV: VTX). The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/VTX.V_Q222.pdf
Key Takeaways:
- End market growth acting as tailwinds
- Fully integrated environmental service offerings to drive long-term performance
- Acquisition opportunities in fragmented market to drive additional growth
About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.
