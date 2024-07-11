Fort McMurray, Alberta, July 11, 2024 - Acden Vertex Limited Partnership is pleased to announce it has been awarded a five-year Master Service Agreement (MSA) to provide comprehensive environmental services to a major oilsands provider in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB). The anticipated value of this contract is $2 million annually, for a duration of 5 years.

The scope of the contract includes a wide array of environmental and regulatory services aimed at ensuring the sustainable development and operation of oilsands projects.

Services covered in this MSA include:

Groundwater Monitoring Program

Wetlands/Waterbodies Monitoring Program

Wildlife Monitoring Program

Air Quality Monitoring & Reporting

Remediation & Reclamation Services

Operational Environmental Support

Paul Blenkhorn, Executive Vice President of Consulting Services at Vertex states, "This MSA underscores Acden Vertex Limited Partnership's commitment to environmental stewardship and regulatory compliance, contributing to the responsible development of oilsands resources." Blenkhorn further emphasizes, "Vertex is proud to collaborate with our Indigenous regional partner to deliver these services and contribute to the growth and prosperity of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation."

About Acden Vertex Limited Partnership

Acden Vertex Limited Partnership is a limited partnership between Acden and Vertex Resource Group Ltd. Acden is 100% community-owned by the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (ACFN) and is one of Canada's largest Indigenous corporations. Vertex Resource Group Ltd. is a leader in environmental consulting services. This partnership leverages the strengths and expertise of both organizations to deliver exceptional environmental services across multiple sectors.

Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the initiatives and projects described above. Specifically, Forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference in this document include statements with respect to new contract awards and/or renewals, including the estimated value thereof. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a risk that the initiatives and projects described above may be delayed, cancelled, suspended, or terminated. This could cause future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this news release. Except as required by law, Vertex undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided herein for the purpose of giving information about the initiatives and projects referred to above and their expected impact. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.