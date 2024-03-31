2,850,000 Equity Shares of Vertexplus Technologies Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024.

March 30, 2024 Share

2,850,000 Equity Shares of Vertexplus Technologies Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 388 days starting from 9-MAR-2023 to 31-MAR-2024.



Details:

The minimum Promoter?s contribution has been brought in to the extent of not less than the specified minimum lot and from persons defined as ?promoter? under the SEBI ICDR Regulations. All Equity Shares, which are being locked in are not ineligible for computation of Minimum Promoters Contribution as per Regulation 237 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and are being locked in for 3 years as per Regulation 236 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations i.e. for a period of three years from the date of allotment of Equity Shares in this Issue.



The entire pre-issue equity share capital held by promoters and entire pre-issue capital held by Promoter Group Equity Shares shall be locked in for a period of 1 (one) year from the date of allotment of Equity Shares in this Issue.