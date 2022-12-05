Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVTL   KYG9471C1078

VERTICAL AEROSPACE LTD.

(EVTL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-05 pm EST
3.350 USD   -2.33%
05:22pVertical Aerospace : Company Overview
PU
07:12aVertical Aerospace : further bolsters world-class leadership team with appointment of David King as Chief Engineer
PU
11/16Deutsche Bank Adjusts Vertical Aerospace Price Target to $5 From $8, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
Vertical Aerospace : Company Overview

12/05/2022 | 05:22pm EST
Vertical Aerospace

Company Overview

NYSE: EVTL / December 2022

Legal Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation may be forward-looking statements.

Statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, without limitation, statements regarding the certification and the commercialization

of the VX4 and related timelines, the differential strategy compared to its peer group, expectations surrounding pre-orders and commitments, the features and capabilities of the VX4, the transition towards a net-zero emissions economy, expected financial performance and operational performance, as well as statements that include terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends,"

"targets," "forecasts", "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "aims", "potential", "are likely to" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions of a future or forward-looking nature.

Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known

and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation: Vertical's limited operating history without manufactured non-prototype aircraft or completed eVTOL aircraft customer order; Vertical's history of losses and the expectation to incur significant expenses and continuing losses for the foreseeable future; the market for

eVTOL aircraft being in a relatively early stage; the potential inability of Vertical to produce or launch aircraft in the volumes and on timelines projected; the potential inability of Vertical to obtain the necessary certifications on the timelines projected; any accidents or incidents involving eVTOL aircraft could harm Vertical's business; Vertical's dependence on partners and suppliers for the components in its aircraft

and for operational needs; the potential that certain of Vertical's strategic partnerships may not materialize into long-term partnership arrangements; pre- orders Vertical has received for its aircraft are conditional and may be terminated at any time in writing prior to certain specified dates; any potential failure by Vertical to effectively manage its growth; the impact of COVID-19 on Vertical's business; Vertical

has identified material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting and may be unable to remediate the material weaknesses; Vertical's dependence on our senior management team and other highly skilled personnel; as a foreign private

issuer Vertical follows certain home country corporate governance rules, is not subject to U.S. proxy rules and is subject to Exchange Act reporting obligations that, to some extent, are more lenient and less frequent than those of a U.S. domestic

public company; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 29, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Vertical's other filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the

date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we

believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations.

These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this presentation, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements

should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or

achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified you should not rely on these forward- looking statements as predictions of future events.

The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Vertical disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation,

whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law. Vertical qualifies all its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this presentation concerning our industry, competitive position and the markets in which we operate is based on information from independent industry and research organizations, other third-party

sources and management estimates. Management estimates are derived from publicly available information released by independent industry analysts and other third-party sources, as well as data from our internal research, and are based on assumptions made by us upon reviewing such data, and our experience in, and knowledge of, such industry and markets, which we believe to be reasonable.

In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of the future performance of the industry in which we operate and our future performance are necessarily subject to uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described above. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed

in the estimates made by independent parties and by us. Such data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Industry publications, research, surveys and studies generally state that the information they contain has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that the accuracy and completeness of such information is not guaranteed and has not been independently verified by Vertical.

Market and industry data are subject to change and may be limited by the availability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations inherent in any statistical survey of such data. Forecasts and other forward-looking

information obtained from these sources are subject to the same qualifications and uncertainties as the other forward-looking statements in this presentation.

This presentation contains references to trademarks, service marks and trade names owned by Vertical Aerospace Ltd or Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd or belonging to

other entities, which are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of the products or services or imply a relationship or sponsorship of any company. All trademarks, service marks and trade names included in this presentation are the property of their respective owners.

The contents of this document are proprietary to Vertical. Copyright Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.

Pioneering Electric Aviation -

Vertical in Numbers

2016

c.300

3

Company

Employees

Prototypes

Founded

Globally

Flown

100

0

10^-93

Miles of Range

Emissions in

1 in a Billion

Operations

Catastrophic Failure Rate

1

$5.6B2

c.50%4

1,400+

Aircraft already

Value of

Required Capital

pre-ordered

Pre-order Book

vs Peers

1.

Conditional pre-orders

2.

Estimated value of the pre-order book

3.

EASA SC-VTOL 2019 [link]

Proprietary

4.

Based on company estimations

3

Why Vertical?

Speed

Flying a Full-Scale Prototype

A Focused Business Model

A Winning Team

Scale

A Global Market

A Product Our Customers Love

The World Leading Order Book By Value

Certainty

Tier 1 Industrial Partners

Certifying Proven Technology

Low Capital / High Margin

Speed -

Flying a Full-Scale Prototype

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 22:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VERTICAL AEROSPACE LTD.
05:22pVertical Aerospace : Company Overview
PU
07:12aVertical Aerospace : further bolsters world-class leadership team with appointment of Davi..
PU
11/16Deutsche Bank Adjusts Vertical Aerospace Price Target to $5 From $8, Maintains Hold Rat..
MT
11/15Barclays Lowers Price Target on Vertical Aerospace to $4 From $5, Keeps Underweight Rat..
MT
11/09Vertical Aerospace Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
11/09Vertical Aerospace Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
10/24Archer Aviation plans to build 250 air taxis in 2025
RE
10/18Vertical Aerospace Ltd. Announces Board Changes
CI
10/14Hyundai's air taxi unit picks Honeywell as avionics supplier
RE
09/26Vertical Aerospace Flies First Test Flight of its Electric Prototype; Shares Down
MT
Analyst Recommendations on VERTICAL AEROSPACE LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -153 M - -
Net Debt 2022 128 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 722 M 722 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 237
Free-Float 21,6%
Chart VERTICAL AEROSPACE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERTICAL AEROSPACE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 280,02 GBX
Average target price 380,35 GBX
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen James Fitzpatrick Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Cervenka President & Executive Director
Vincent Francis Casey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dómhnal Slattery Non-Executive Chairman
Eric Sampson Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERTICAL AEROSPACE LTD.-49.03%722
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION17.37%148 662
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION39.62%130 049
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION40.96%83 974
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION22.67%70 077
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.86%43 793