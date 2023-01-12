Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vertical Capital Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCIF   US92535C1045

VERTICAL CAPITAL INCOME FUND

(VCIF)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-01-11
8.880 USD    0.00%
01/09Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Declares January 2023 Distribution
PR
01/09Vertical Capital Income Fund Declares January 2023 Distribution, Payable on January 31, 2023
CI
2022Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Announces Estimated Sources of December 2022 Distribution
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saba Capital Applauds Vertical Capital Income Fund's Transaction with Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management

01/12/2023 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Saba Capital Management, L.P. and certain associated parties (collectively “Saba” or “we”) today declared its support for the announced transaction between Vertical Capital Income Fund (NYSE: VCIF) (“VCIF” or the “Fund”) and Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management (“Carlyle”).

Pierre Weinstein, Partner at Saba, commented:

“Saba appreciates the Fund’s Board engaging in the process to find a new advisor for VCIF. We believe the transaction presents attractive opportunities for all shareholders, including through the planned tender offer. It is a positive development for closed-end fund investors that a manager of Carlyle’s high caliber is entering the space.”

About Saba Capital

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset management firm that seeks to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for a diverse group of institutional clients. Founded in 2009 by Boaz Weinstein, the Firm is a pioneer of credit relative value and capital structure trading. The Firm is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at www.sabacapital.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about VERTICAL CAPITAL INCOME FUND
01/09Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Declares January 2023 Distribution
PR
01/09Vertical Capital Income Fund Declares January 2023 Distribution, Payable on January 31,..
CI
2022Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Announces Estimated Sources of December 2022 Distri..
PR
2022Vertical Capital Income Fund : 2022 Annual Report
PU
2022Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Declares December 2022 Distribution
PR
2022Vertical Capital Income Fund Declares Dividend for December 2022, Payable on December 3..
CI
2022Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Announces Hurricane Ian Impact Update and Estimated..
PR
2022Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Declares November 2022 Distribution
PR
2022Vertical Capital Income Fund Declares November 2022 Distribution, Payable on November 3..
CI
2022Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Announces Hurricane Ian Impact Update and Estimated..
PR
More news
Chart VERTICAL CAPITAL INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Vertical Capital Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Michael David Cohen President
Robert J. Boulware Chairman-Trustee Board