Saba Capital Applauds Vertical Capital Income Fund's Transaction with Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management

Saba Capital Management, L.P. and certain associated parties (collectively “Saba” or “we”) today declared its support for the announced transaction between Vertical Capital Income Fund (NYSE: VCIF) (“VCIF” or the “Fund”) and Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management (“Carlyle”).

Pierre Weinstein, Partner at Saba, commented:

“Saba appreciates the Fund’s Board engaging in the process to find a new advisor for VCIF. We believe the transaction presents attractive opportunities for all shareholders, including through the planned tender offer. It is a positive development for closed-end fund investors that a manager of Carlyle’s high caliber is entering the space.”

About Saba Capital

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset management firm that seeks to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for a diverse group of institutional clients. Founded in 2009 by Boaz Weinstein, the Firm is a pioneer of credit relative value and capital structure trading. The Firm is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at www.sabacapital.com.

