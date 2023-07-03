To Shareholders of the Vertical Capital Income Fund:
Notification of Sources of Distribution.
Notice to broker-dealers, financial intermediaries and other holders of record: This notice should be provided to the underlying shareholders.
Distribution Policy. The Fund's distribution policy is to make monthly distributions to shareholders pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan (the "Plan"). Pursuant to the Plan, the Fund pays a minimum monthly distribution to shareholders at a stated annual rate as a percentage of the 3-month average net asset value ("NAV") of the Fund's shares prior to the month of distribution. The distribution is calculated as 8% of the previous three-month average NAV, divided by 12. The primary purpose of the Plan is to provide investors with consistent, but not guaranteed, periodic distributions from the Fund, regardless of when or whether income is earned or capital gains are realized. The Plan will be subject to periodic review by the Fund's Board of Trustees, and the Board of Trustees may amend the terms of the Plan including amending the annual rate of payment or may terminate the Plan at any time without prior notice to the Fund's shareholders.
Declaration Date - June 9, 2023
Ex Date - June 16, 2023
Record Date - June 20, 2023
Pay Date - June 30, 2023
Fiscal Year - September 30
CUSIP - 92535C104
Source
Current
Breakdown of
Fiscal YTD
Breakdown of
Distribution
Current
Cumulative
Fiscal YTD
Per Share
Distribution
Distributions
Cumulative
Per
Per Share
Distributions Per
Share (%)
Share (%)
Net Investment
$0.0262
39.04%
$0.2407
39.20%
Income
Net Realized
$0.0000
0.00%
$0.0052
0.85%
Short-
Term Capital
Gains
Net Realized
$0.0139
20.72%
$0.0708
11.53%
Long-Term
Capital Gains
Return of
$0.0270
40.24%
$0.2973
48.42%
Capital or Other
Capital
Source(s)
Total
$0.0671
100.00%
$0.6140
100.00%
Distributions
1
- You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Distribution Policy.
- The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a) Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
- The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."
Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 20231
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 20232
Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through May 31, 20233
Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of May 31, 20234
2.63%
8.04%
3.95%
5.46%
- Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on May 31, 2023.
- The annualized current distribution rate is the current distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2023.
- Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to May 31, 2023 including distributions paid
and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.
- Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year measured on the dollar value of distributions in the year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2023.
