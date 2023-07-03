To Shareholders of the Vertical Capital Income Fund:

Notification of Sources of Distribution.

Notice to broker-dealers, financial intermediaries and other holders of record: This notice should be provided to the underlying shareholders.

Distribution Policy. The Fund's distribution policy is to make monthly distributions to shareholders pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan (the "Plan"). Pursuant to the Plan, the Fund pays a minimum monthly distribution to shareholders at a stated annual rate as a percentage of the 3-month average net asset value ("NAV") of the Fund's shares prior to the month of distribution. The distribution is calculated as 8% of the previous three-month average NAV, divided by 12. The primary purpose of the Plan is to provide investors with consistent, but not guaranteed, periodic distributions from the Fund, regardless of when or whether income is earned or capital gains are realized. The Plan will be subject to periodic review by the Fund's Board of Trustees, and the Board of Trustees may amend the terms of the Plan including amending the annual rate of payment or may terminate the Plan at any time without prior notice to the Fund's shareholders.

Declaration Date - June 9, 2023

Ex Date - June 16, 2023

Record Date - June 20, 2023

Pay Date - June 30, 2023

Fiscal Year - September 30

CUSIP - 92535C104