VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC.

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC.

(VERT)
VERTICAL EXPLORATION : PROVIDES AGRINOVA WOLLASTONITE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM UPDATE – MARCH 18th, 2021

03/19/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
Vertical Exploration Provides AGRINOVA Wollastonite Research and Development Program Update

VANCOUVER, BC / March 18th, 2021 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSX-V: VERT) ('Vertical' or 'the Company') would like to provide an update regarding initial plans for the important research and development work to be conducted by AGRINOVA for the upcoming season using wollastonite from the Company's St-Onge deposit located near Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec. AGRINOVA is a highly regarded Center for Research and Innovation in Agriculture in Quebec, which has been contracted by Vertical since 2018 to help optimize the potential agricultural uses of wollastonite and improve production methods for farmers and agricultural companies located in Quebec.

AGRINOVA is in the planning stages of developing a significant research program for the upcoming season that will work towards defining wollastonite as an organic slow-release fertilizer. The research program will also involve adding apatite concentrate (natural phosphate concentrate) to Vertical's wollastonite. The apatite concentrate will be provided by Arianne Phosphate Inc. (TSX-V:DAN) (Arianne) from its Lac à Paul deposit in Quebec. The Company would like to thank Arianne for agreeing to provide the apatite concentrate samples for the planned research and testing work to be conducted by AGRINOVA.

Vertical will be providing a further update on AGRINOVA's full research and development plans for the Company's St-Onge wollastonite in the near future.

ABOUT AGRINOVA
AGRINOVA (www.agrinova.qc.ca), the Center for Research and Innovation in Agriculture, is a Technology Access Centre located in Alma, Quebec that provides technical help and services to farmers and agricultural companies throughout the province in order to help them access new technologies and assist them with the adoption of innovative new technologies and practices. AGRINOVA's technology support focuses primarily on consumer concerns (milk quality); reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions; organic or natural products; comfort and well-being of animals; digital adoption; and the economic efficiency of companies.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION
Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

Disclaimer

Vertical Explorations Inc. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 21:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,36 M -0,29 M -0,29 M
Net cash 2020 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17,2 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Vertical Exploration Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter P. Swistak President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Seung Hee Oh Chief Financial Officer & Non-Independent Director
Matthew Harvey Director-Research & Development
Ernest Brisbane Independent Director
John James Sutherland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC.566.67%14
BHP GROUP5.82%171 818
RIO TINTO PLC1.61%129 712
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.72%56 733
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.32%40 503
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED17.27%12 036
