Vertical Exploration : Appoints David M Blackwood to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical" or the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David M Blackwood to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Blackwood has a strong educational, medical research and business background, with specific business expertise derived from over 15 years of working in the legal medical and recreational cannabis markets. David has pioneered operations in the Colorado, Oregon and Oklahoma markets which has allowed for a unique perspective on industry innovations, growth and strategy.

David's experience encompasses the operation of an FDA compliant processing laboratory for the production of dietary supplements, CBD Hemp and THC extracts, as well as operating cannabis production facilities in all of the previously mentioned states. From 87,000 sq ft indoor facilities to light deprivation greenhouses and field production, David has operated at all scales of commercial production. This extensive experience has led to a level of expertise that has allowed David to pursue numerous consulting opportunities within the cannabis and industrial hemp marketplace, building relationships with vendors and distributors across North America.

Mr. Blackwood is also a doctoral candidate and is nationally board certified in Integrative Medicine and licensed to practice in the State of Colorado. David's endeavors into the cannabis marketplace have solely been to enhance his understanding of the cultivation and development of the plant, so that with that knowledge and understanding the next evolution in plant-based medicinals may be brought to the forefront of medical science and community well-being.

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO of Vertical Exploration Inc., commented, "We are thrilled to have Mr. Blackwood join our expanding Vertical Exploration team. David's vast experience in both the medical and health fields, as well as his significant hands-on experience with cannabis and agriculture industry operations brings a high level of business and technical expertise to the Company. David also has firsthand knowledge of the numerous benefits of wollastonite as a premium natural fertilizer for both the agriculture and cannabis industries, and his connections in these key industries will be extremely beneficial to Vertical. Furthermore, the extensive business relationships and partnerships that David has developed across North America over the past 15 years will also be advantageous to Vertical, as we continue to develop new regional and international markets for our world-class St-Onge Wollastonite."

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

