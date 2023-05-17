CSE Bulletin: Notice of Distribution - Vertical Peak Holdings Inc. (MJMJ)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 17 mai/May 2023) - Vertical Peak Holdings Inc. has announced the spin-out of Neural Therapeutics Inc. ("Neural") through a plan of arrangement. Vertical Peak shareholders as of the Record Date will receive approximately 0.013884682 of a Neural Share for each subordinate voting share of Vertical Peak ("Vertical Peak SVS") and approximately 0.13884682 of a Neural Share for each multiple voting share of Vertical Peak ("Vertical Peak MVS") held by such holder as at the Record Date.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Plan of Arrangement, no fractional Neural Shares will be distributed to Vertical Peak shareholders and, as a result, all fractional amounts arising under the Plan of Arrangement will be rounded down to the nearest whole number ("Round Down Provision"). If the Round Down Provision would otherwise result in the number of Neural Shares distributable to a particular Vertical Peak shareholder being rounded down from one to nil, then the Round Down Provision shall not apply and Vertical Peak shall distribute one Neural Share, to that Vertical Peak shareholder.

Closing date for the Plan of Arrangement is expected to be May 23, 2023.

Vertical Peak Holdings Inc. a annoncé la scission de Neural Therapeutics Inc. (« Neural ») par le biais d'un plan d'arrangement. Les actionnaires de Vertical Peak à la date d'enregistrement recevront environ 0,013884682 action de Neural pour chaque action à droit de vote subalterne de Vertical Peak ("Vertical Peak SVS") et environ 0,13884682 action de Neural pour chaque action à droit de vote multiple de Vertical Peak ("Vertical Peak MVS") détenus par ce porteur à la date d'enregistrement.

Conformément aux dispositions du plan d'arrangement, aucune fraction d'action de Neural ne sera distribuée aux actionnaires de Vertical Peak et, par conséquent, tous les montants fractionnaires découlant du plan d'arrangement seront arrondis au nombre entier le plus proche ("Arrondissement de la disposition "). Si la disposition d'arrondi vers le bas devait autrement aboutir à ce que le nombre d'actions Neural distribuables à un actionnaire de Vertical Peak particulier soit arrondi de un à zéro, alors la disposition d'arrondi vers le bas ne s'appliquera pas et Vertical Peak distribuera une action Neural à cet actionnaire de Vertical Peak. actionnaire.

La date de clôture du plan d'arrangement devrait être le 23 mai 2023.

Ex-distribution Date/Date ex-distribution : le 18 mai/May 2023 Record Date/Date d’Enregistrement : le 19 mai/May 2023 Symbol/Symbole : MJMJ

