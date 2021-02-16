Arcane Crypto AB: Trading update from Arcane Crypto in relation to negotiation with two potential investors

Arcane Crypto has been approached by and is now in negotiation with two potential investors regarding investment in the company. In relation to these negotiations Arcane Crypto AB is hereby releasing a trading update related to Q4 2020 numbers for Arcane Crypto AS and Arcane Crypto AB (at that time Vertical Venture AB (publ)).

Arcane Crypto AB's acquisition of Arcane Crypto AS was completed 11 January 2021, and hence there is no consolidated figures for Arcane Crypto AB (at that time Vertical Venture AB (publ) including Arcane Crypto AS for 2020. Please see the company description released 21 December 2020 (https://investor.arcanecrypto.se/company-description/) and subsequent press releases for further information about Arcane Crypto AS and the effects of the reverse acquisition on Arcane Crypto AB.

Preliminary, unaudited key figures related to Arcane Crypto AS group, not including results from partly owned companies:

Arcane Crypto AS group had a total revenue of NOK 1,258,700 in Q4 2020, and a total revenue of NOK 2,149,376 in 2020.

EBITDA was NOK -6,255,644 in Q4 and NOK -14,701,642 for the full year 2020.

Net result before tax was NOK -4,154,004 in Q4 and NOK -11 596 085 for the full year 2020. In addition, Arcane Crypto AS group had NOK 5,657,204 in transaction cost which was booked directly against equity.

As of 31 December 2020, Arcane Crypto AS group had a total cash position of NOK 18,712,434, total accounts payable of NOK 6,245,165 and total equity of NOK 33,732,752.

Preliminary unaudited key figures related to Arcane Crypto AB (at the time named Vertical Venture AB (publ)) group:

Arcane Crypto AB group (at the time named Vertical Venture AB (publ)) had a total revenue of SEK 2,995,000 in Q4 2020, and a total revenue of SEK 3,002,000 in 2020.

EBITDA was SEK -865,000 in Q4 and SEK -1,308,000 for the full year 2020.

Net result before tax was SEK -687,000 in Q4 and SEK -2 362 000 for the full year 2020.

As of 31 December 2020, Arcane Crypto AB group (at the time named Vertical Venture (publ)) had a total cash position of SEK 198,000, total accounts payable of SEK 407,000 and total equity of SEK -181,000. It shall be noted that an amount of SEK 1,595,000 has been accounted for as listing cost in the group income statement. This is due to the acquisition of Arcane Crypto AS being treated as a reverse acquisition. In the parent company this is accounted for as a prepaid expense that will be accounted for as shares in subsidiaries in 2021. All subsidiaries in the Group live up to the capital requirements according to the Swedish Companies Act for the reported period.

This information is information that Arcane is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, through the agency of the above contact person, for publication on February 16, 2021 at 8:15 CET.

Press release 16 February 2021.