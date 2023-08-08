VerticalScope Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 14.66 million compared to USD 21.77 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 2.01 million compared to USD 7 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.1 compared to USD 0.33 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.1 compared to USD 0.33 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was USD 27.54 million compared to USD 41.82 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 6.51 million compared to USD 18.87 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.31 compared to USD 0.89 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.31 compared to USD 0.89 a year ago.