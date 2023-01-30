Advanced search
    FORA   CA92537Y1043

VERTICALSCOPE HOLDINGS INC.

(FORA)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:40:42 2023-01-27 pm EST
8.490 CAD   -1.05%
06:31aVerticalScope to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
BU
01/26RBC Capital Markets Says Media Coverage 'Negatively Impacted' by Rising Macro Concerns, Higher Interest Rates
MT
2022VerticalScope Hits Top 10 List for Social Media Platforms in North America
BU
VerticalScope to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

01/30/2023 | 06:31am EST
VerticalScope Holdings Inc. ("VerticalScope" or the “Company”) (TSX: FORA) announced today that the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be released after the market close on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

VerticalScope Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Live Call Registration and Webcast:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/164550660

Joining live by telephone:
Canada: 1 833 950 0062
United States: 1 844 200 6205
All other locations: +1 929 526 1599
Participant Access code: 268314

If you are unable to join live, an archived recording of the webcast will be available at: https://investors.verticalscope.com/.

About VerticalScope

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope's mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love. Through targeted acquisitions and development, VerticalScope has built a portfolio of over 1,200 online communities and over 100 million monthly active users. VerticalScope is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FORA).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. When used in this news release, words such as “should”, “could”, “intended”, “expect”, “plan” or “believe” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information, including statements regarding the anticipated timing for reporting of the Company’s financial results, is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurances can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2022, which is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. VerticalScope does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

http://www.verticalscope.com


© Business Wire 2023
