VerticalScope Holdings Inc. ("VerticalScope" or the “Company”) (TSX: FORA) announced today that the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results will be released after the market close on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Live Call Registration and Webcast:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/988221791

Joining live by telephone:

Canada: 1 833 950 0062

United States: 1 833 470 1428

Access code: 803590

If you are unable to join live, an archived recording of the webcast will be available at: https://investors.verticalscope.com.

About VerticalScope

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope's mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love. Through targeted acquisitions and development, VerticalScope has built a portfolio of over 1,200 online communities and over 100 million monthly active users. VerticalScope is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FORA).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. When used in this news release, words such as “should”, “could”, “intended”, “expect”, “plan” or “believe” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information, including statements regarding the anticipated timing for reporting of the Company’s financial results, is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurances can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors'' in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, which is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at https://sedarplus.ca. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. VerticalScope does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

