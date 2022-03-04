INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Vertiv Holdings Co (“Vertiv” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VRT) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 23, 2022, Vertiv reported disappointing financial results, including $0.06 earnings per share for fourth quarter 2021, missing analyst estimates of $0.28 per share. Vertiv’s Chief Executive Officer attributed the poor results to management “consistently underestimate[ing] inflation and supply chain constraints for both timing and degree, which dictated a tepid 2021 pricing response.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $7.19, or 37%, to close at $12.38 per share on February 23, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Vertiv securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

