Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vertiv Holdings Co
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRT   US92537N1081

VERTIV HOLDINGS CO

(VRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Vertiv Holdings Co - VRT

03/25/2022 | 09:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vertiv Holdings Co ("Vertiv" or the "Company") (NYSE: VRT).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Vertiv and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On February 23, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern, Vertiv reported disappointing financial results, including $0.06 earnings per share for fourth quarter 2021, missing analyst estimates of $0.28 per share.  Vertiv's Chief Executive Officer attributed the poor results to management "consistently underestimat[ing] inflation and supply chain constraints for both timing and degree, which dictated a tepid 2021 pricing response."  

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $7.19 per share, or 37%, to close at $12.38 per share on February 23, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-vertiv-holdings-co---vrt-301511147.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about VERTIV HOLDINGS CO
03/25SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Verti..
PR
03/22Goldman Sachs Adjusts Vertiv Holdings' Price Target to $16 from $18, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
03/16TRANSCRIPT : Vertiv Holdings Co Presents at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference, Mar-16-202..
CI
03/14Vertiv Holding Co. Appoints Karsten Winther as President of EMEA-Region
CI
03/14VERTIV : Names Giordano Albertazzi President of the Americas Region - Form 8-K
PU
03/14VERTIV HOLDINGS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
03/14Vertiv Holdings Co Announces Board Changes
CI
03/14Vertiv Names Giordano Albertazzi President of the Americas Region
BU
03/11Vertiv, Elea Digital to Collaborate on Edge Data Center Services in Brazil
MT
03/11Elea Digital and Vertiv Announce Strategic Alliance to Deliver Edge Data Center Service..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERTIV HOLDINGS CO
More recommendations