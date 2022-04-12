Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Vertiv Holdings Co
  News
  Summary
    VRT   US92537N1081

VERTIV HOLDINGS CO

(VRT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/11 04:00:02 pm EDT
12.96 USD   -4.28%
VRT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 23, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Vertiv Holdings Co Shareholders

04/12/2022 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: April 28, 2021 to February 23, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 23, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in VRT:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/vertiv-holdings-co-loss-submission-form?id=25798&from=4

Vertiv Holdings Co NEWS - VRT NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Vertiv Holdings Co made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company could not adequately respond to supply chain issues and inflation by increasing its prices; (2) as a result of the increasing costs, Vertiv's earnings would be adversely impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Vertiv you have until May 23, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Vertiv securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the VRT lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/vertiv-holdings-co-loss-submission-form?id=25798&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vrt-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-23-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-vertiv-holdings-co-shareholders-301522812.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2022
