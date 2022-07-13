Log in
    VRT   US92537N1081

VERTIV HOLDINGS CO

(VRT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
8.680 USD    0.00%
08:04aVertiv Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
05:27aKeele University Chooses Vertiv for Highly Energy-Efficient Data Centre Power Protection
AQ
07/11Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Vertiv Holdings to $14 From $21, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
Vertiv Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/13/2022 | 08:04am EDT
Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced it will report its second quarter 2022 results before market open on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The press release will contain a link to the presentation materials providing a second quarter 2022 update, which will be available on Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. Vertiv’s management team will discuss the results during a conference call the same day, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the live conference call can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available for 30 days following the webcast.

About Vertiv Holdings Co

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 24,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Category: Financial News


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 614 M - -
Net income 2022 132 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 475 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,5x
Yield 2022 0,03%
Capitalization 3 270 M 3 270 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 86,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8,68 $
Average target price 15,18 $
Spread / Average Target 74,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Johnson Chief Executive Officer
David J. Fallon Chief Financial Officer
David M. Cote Executive Chairman
Stephen Liang Chief Technology Officer
Sheryl Haislet Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERTIV HOLDINGS CO-65.24%3 270
KEYENCE CORPORATION-32.55%86 523
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-32.70%64 842
EATON CORPORATION PLC-26.02%50 625
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-13.67%46 948
NIDEC CORPORATION-34.70%37 222