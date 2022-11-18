Advanced search
    VRT   US92537N1081

VERTIV HOLDINGS CO

(VRT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:48 2022-11-18 pm EST
13.86 USD   -0.96%
03:06pVertiv Declares Annual Dividend
BU
11/15Transcript : Vertiv Holdings Co Presents at Deutsche Bank Industrials Conference 2022, Nov-15-2022 03:15 PM
CI
11/15Vertiv Introduces New Line of Rack Transfer Switches and Lithium-Ion Uninterruptible Power Supply for Distributed Information Technology (IT) and Network Edge Computing Applications in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)
AQ
Vertiv Declares Annual Dividend

11/18/2022 | 03:06pm EST
Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the company’s annual cash dividend of $0.01 per share of the company’s Class A common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on November 30, 2022.

About Vertiv Holdings Co

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 24,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Category: Financial News


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 738 M - -
Net income 2022 131 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 764 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,4x
Yield 2022 0,03%
Capitalization 5 278 M 5 278 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 85,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 13,99 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Johnson Chief Executive Officer
David J. Fallon Chief Financial Officer
David M. Cote Executive Chairman
Stephen Liang Chief Technology Officer
Sheryl Haislet Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERTIV HOLDINGS CO-43.97%5 278
KEYENCE CORPORATION-17.56%102 784
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-19.75%79 319
EATON CORPORATION PLC-5.90%64 678
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.1.76%55 952
NIDEC CORPORATION-34.90%35 976