Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vertiv Holdings Co
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRT

VERTIV HOLDINGS CO

(VRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vertiv Holdings to Restate 2020 Results Due to SEC Guidance for SPAC Warrant Accounting

04/22/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Josh Beckerman

Vertiv Holdings Co. will restate its 2020 results due to Securities and Exchange Commission guidance for warrant accounting for special-purpose acquisition companies.

In February 2020, the digital infrastructure company merged with a SPAC backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

On April 12, the SEC said that under certain circumstances, warrants should be classified as liabilities, rather than as equity.

Several companies have delayed their 2020 annual reports as they review SEC guidance, including Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp., Mallard Acquisition Corp., Blue Water Acquisition Corp., Better World Acquisition Corp. and Edoc Acquisition Corp.

Discussing public and private placement warrants that were outstanding at the time of the merger, Vertiv said that "consistent with market practice among SPACs, we had been accounting for the warrants as equity under a fixed accounting model." Given the SEC's April 12 statement, it will restate financial statements "such that the warrants are accounted for as liabilities and marked-to-market each reporting period."

As a result of the restatement and the increase in its stock price over the applicable period, Vertiv expects to recognize incremental 2020 non-operating expense between $140 million to $160 million. There will be no impact to previously reported net cash flow.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-21 1950ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.32% 330.85 Delayed Quote.27.14%
VERTIV HOLDINGS CO 0.78% 21.97 Delayed Quote.16.76%
All news about VERTIV HOLDINGS CO
05:50pVertiv Holdings to Restate 2020 Results Due to SEC Guidance for SPAC Warrant ..
DJ
04/08VERTIV  : JPMorgan Starts Vertiv Holdings at Overweight With $25 Price Target
MT
04/07VERTIV  : Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference C..
BU
04/06VERTIV  : Teams Up with Columbus Crew SC as Founding Partner and Supplier of Dat..
PU
03/30VERTIV  : and Green Mountain Raise the Bar for Data Centre Sustainability
PU
03/11VERTIV  : Boosts Range of Industry-Leading Lithium-ion UPS Portfolio in the Unit..
PU
03/10VERTIV HOLDINGS CO  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
03/10VERTIV  : Announces Successful Completion of Term Loan Repricing
BU
03/09VERTIV  : Accelerates Global Channel Growth with New Investments in People, Tool..
AQ
03/01VERTIV  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 790 M - -
Net income 2021 253 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,9x
Yield 2021 0,03%
Capitalization 7 661 M 7 661 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 20 972
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart VERTIV HOLDINGS CO
Duration : Period :
Vertiv Holdings Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERTIV HOLDINGS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 26,00 $
Last Close Price 21,97 $
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert J. Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Director
David J. Fallon Chief Financial Officer
David M. Cote Executive Chairman
Stephen Liang Chief Technology Officer
Sheryl Haislet Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERTIV HOLDINGS CO16.76%7 654
KEYENCE CORPORATION-10.59%112 008
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE14.39%90 267
NIDEC CORPORATION7.63%72 451
EATON CORPORATION PLC17.79%55 157
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.14.61%54 501
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ