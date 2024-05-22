The new hub is a guide to deployment and infrastructure strategy for AI clusters, and complete infrastructure reference designs for major GPU chipsets

While artificial intelligence (AI) use cases are growing at an unprecedented rate, expert information is scarce for pioneering data centers. Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, recognizes this knowledge gap and the urgency of accessing this information, leading to the launch of their AI Hub. Partners, customers, and other website visitors will have access to expert information, reference designs and resources to successfully plan their AI-ready infrastructure.

The Vertiv AI Hub features white papers, industry research, tools, and power and cooling portfolios for retrofit and greenfield applications. The new reference design library demonstrates scalable liquid cooling and power infrastructure to support current and future chip sets from 10-140kW per rack.

Reflecting the rapid and continuous changes of the AI tech stack and the supporting infrastructure, the Vertiv AI Hub is a dynamic site that will be frequently updated with new content, including an AI Infrastructure certification program for Vertiv partners.

“Vertiv has a history of sharing new to world technology and insights for the data center industry,” said Vertiv CEO Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi. “We are committed to providing deep knowledge, the broadest portfolio, and expert guidance to enable our customers to be among the first to deploy energy-efficient AI power and cooling infrastructure for current and future deployments. Our close partnerships with leading chipmakers and innovative data center operators make us uniquely qualified to help our customers and partners on their AI journey.”

Sean Graham, research director, datacenters at IDC, noted, “Virtually every industry is exploring opportunities to drive business value through AI, but there are more questions than answers around how to deploy the infrastructure. A recognized infrastructure provider like Vertiv is valuable to businesses building an AI strategy and looking for a single source for information.”

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

