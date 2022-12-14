Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Vertoz Advertising Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VERTOZ   INE188Y01015

VERTOZ ADVERTISING LIMITED

(VERTOZ)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:01 2022-12-14 am EST
226.30 INR   +1.55%
04:56aVertoz Advertising : Extra Ordinary Meeting
PU
11/14Vertoz Advertising Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
08/10Vertoz Advertising Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vertoz Advertising : Extra Ordinary Meeting

12/14/2022 | 04:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vertoz Advertising Limited

t:

+91 22 6142 6030

CIN: L74120MH2012PLC226823

f:

+91 22 6142 6061

Regd. Office.: 602 Avior Nirmal Galaxy

e: corp@vertoz.com

LBS Marg Mulund West Mumbai 400080 India

w: www.vertoz.com

PROCEEDINGS OF THE EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM) FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2022-2023 OF THE MEMBERS OF VERTOZ ADVERTISING LIMITED HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 14TH DECEMBER 2022 AT 12:00 NOON THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING (VC) / OTHER AUDIO-VISUAL MEANS (OAVM) AND CONCLUDED AT 12.12 P.M.

Following Directors were present:

1.

Mr. Harshad Uttamchand Shah

- Chairman of the Company & Non-Executive Director

2.

Mr. Hirenkumar Rasiklal Shah

- Chairman of the EGM & Whole-time Director

3.

Mr. Ashish Rasiklal Shah

- Non-Executive Director

4.

Mr. Rasiklal Hathichand Shah

- Non-Executive Director

5.

Mr. Rohit Keshavlal Vaghadia

- Independent Director

6.

Mrs. Nilam Samir Doshi

- Independent Director

By Invitation:

1.

Mr. Akshay Parolkar

- Chief Financial Officer

2.

Mr. Hemant Bohra

- Partner, Mittal & Associates, Statutory Auditors

3.

Mr. Umashankar Hegde

-Proprietor, U. Hegde & Associates, Secretarial Auditors

4.

Mr. Kashish Shah

- Internal Auditor

Members present:

35 Members attended through Video conferencing.

Since the EGM of the Company was convened through VC / OAVM, without physical attendance of Members and the requirement of appointment of proxies pursuant to the provisions of Section 105 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) had been dispensed with, the facility for appointment of proxies by Members was not available for this EGM.

At 12.00 noon, Mr. Harshad Uttamchand Shah, the Chairman of the Company, with the consent of all the Directors present, requested Mr. Hirenkumar Rasiklal Shah to be the Chairman for the Meeting.

After receiving the consent, Mr. Hirenkumar Rasiklal Shah, commenced the Meeting by welcoming the Shareholders to the EGM which was convened through VC/OAVM.

He informed that Company has arranged for the Shareholders to join the Meeting through Video Conference and Other Audio-Visual means and view the proceedings in compliance with the directions of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and thanked all the Shareholders for attending the EGM of the Company.

Vertoz Advertising Limited

t:

+91 22 6142 6030

CIN: L74120MH2012PLC226823

f:

+91 22 6142 6061

Regd. Office.: 602 Avior Nirmal Galaxy

e: corp@vertoz.com

LBS Marg Mulund West Mumbai 400080 India

w: www.vertoz.com

He then announced that the requisite quorum being present and thereafter called the meeting to order.

He introduced all the Board Members and Chief Financial Officer of the Company present in the Meeting through Video Conferencing.

He also introduced Statutory Auditor, Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor present in the meeting through Video Conferencing.

Thereafter, Mr. Akshay Sonar Parolkar, briefed the Members about the general instructions pertaining to the EGM and voting procedure at the EGM. He also informed the Members that the results of the e-voting along with the scrutinizers report will be communicated to NSE where the Equity Shares of the company are listed and will also be placed on the Company's website and on the website of KFIN Technologies Limited within 48 hours from the conclusion of the meeting.

Mr. Akshay Sonar Parolkar, informed the Members that Mr. Umashankar Hegde, Sole Proprietor of M/s U. Hegde & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries was appointed as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner.

Thereafter, Mr. Hirenkumar Shah, further informed that Company had not received any Board Resolutions from Corporate Shareholders appointing representatives under section 113 of the Companies Act, 2013.

He also informed that the Statutory Registers & other documents were available for inspection and those members who wish to inspect the same may write mail to compliance@vertoz.com.

He then informed that notice of the EGM was emailed within the statutory period to all the Shareholders whose email addresses were registered with the Company or KFIN Technologies Limited or their Depository Participants.

Thereafter, with the permission of the Members, Notice of the EGM which was circulated to all Shareholders were taken as read.

The Chairman further informed that remote e-voting arrangements had been made and the resolutions put to vote were as under:

1. Special Resolution: To issue Equity Share Warrants on Preferential Basis.

Thereafter, the Chairman asked the Moderator, if there were any speaker shareholders who wished to speak express their views and ask questions, on which Moderator confirmed that there was only 1 Speaker registered but he did not attend the meeting.

Vertoz Advertising Limited

t:

+91 22 6142 6030

CIN: L74120MH2012PLC226823

f:

+91 22 6142 6061

Regd. Office.: 602 Avior Nirmal Galaxy

e: corp@vertoz.com

LBS Marg Mulund West Mumbai 400080 India

w: www.vertoz.com

Thereafter, Mr. Hirenkumar Shah, the Chairman for the Meeting, thanked all the Members, Directors and Invitees who attended the EGM through Video Conferencing.

Chairman then informed the Members that those Members who had not voted through e-voting could vote through Insta poll option and time period of 15 minutes was given for voting through Insta Poll option, post the conclusion of meeting. He also informed that results of the voting will be announced on or before 16th December 2022 and the same will be intimated to stock exchange and also uploaded on the website of the Company and the KFIN Technologies Limited.

Thereafter the Meeting concluded at 12.12 p.m. with a vote of thanks to the Chair by Mr. Akshay Sonar Parolkar, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Note:

The Company will separately intimate the results of e-voting to the stock exchange.

This document does not constitute Minutes of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.

On behalf of Board of Directors

For Vertoz Advertising Limited

Hirenkuma

  1. Rasiklal Shah

Digitally signed by Hirenkumar Rasiklal Shah

Date: 2022.12.14 15:02:16 +05'30'

Hirenkumar Shah

Whole-time Director

DIN: 00092739

Place: Mumbai

Date: 14th December 2022

Disclaimer

Vertoz Advertising Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 09:55:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VERTOZ ADVERTISING LIMITED
04:56aVertoz Advertising : Extra Ordinary Meeting
PU
11/14Vertoz Advertising Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
08/10Vertoz Advertising Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
05/30Vertoz Advertising Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Yea..
CI
03/15Vertoz Advertising : Related Party Transaction
PU
02/14Vertoz Advertising Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2021Vertoz Advertising Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
2021Vertoz Advertising Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
2021Vertoz Advertising Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March ..
CI
2021Vertoz Advertising Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Decembe..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 422 M 5,12 M 5,12 M
Net income 2022 61,0 M 0,74 M 0,74 M
Net Debt 2022 70,3 M 0,85 M 0,85 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 668 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,90x
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart VERTOZ ADVERTISING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vertoz Advertising Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERTOZ ADVERTISING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ashish Rasiklal Shah Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Akshay Ashok Sonar Parolkar Chief Financial Officer
Harshad Uttamchand Shah Chairman
Satyaprakash Mishra Head-Technology
Zill Pankaj Shah Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERTOZ ADVERTISING LIMITED115.63%32
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA4.32%16 558
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.10.47%16 505
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.41%13 728
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-10.60%13 008
WPP PLC-25.75%10 978