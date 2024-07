Vertoz Advertising Limited is an India-based company that offers artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Digital Advertising and Monetization (MadTech) and Cloud Infrastructure (CloudTech) platform. The Company’s technology platforms provide access to buying workflow, monetization tools, advanced analytics that enable performance optimization in real-time, advanced advertising techniques, and revenue-generation tools to empower digital agencies, publishers, and brands. Its platforms offer omnichannel advertising, monetization and representation, large-scale ad exchange, digital media properties, white label MadTech platform-as-a-service (PaaS), domain name, cloud hosting and services, among others. It also offers QualiSpace, a cloud infrastructure provider, delivering all-encompassing Web-presence solutions, and ConnectReseller, which offers domain registration and SSL certificates through its network resellers and over two million domains under management across the globe.