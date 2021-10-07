TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
Vertu Motors PLC
attachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
07/10/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
|
Resulting situation
on the date on which
Position of previous
1
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
GB00B1GK4645
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
27,573,242
|
7.509218%
|
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
SUBTOTAL
2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
X
% of voting rights
Schroders PLC
Schroder Wealth Holdings
Schroder & Co. Limited
Schroder Administration
Schroder International
Schroders Investment
|
5.806334
5.806334
Management Limited
In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
-
Additional informationxvi
Place of completion
London
Date of completion
07/10/2021
