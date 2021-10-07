Log in
    VTU   GB00B1GK4645

VERTU MOTORS PLC

(VTU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/07 10:37:29 am
53.6 GBX   +3.08%
10/04VERTU MOTORS : TR1 - Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
09/10VERTU MOTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
09/08VERTU MOTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

10/07/2021 | 10:47am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

Vertu Motors PLC

attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Schroders PLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

06/10/2021

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

07/10/2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial in-

Total of both in %

attached to shares

voting rights held

struments

(8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

in issuervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

7.509218%

7.509218%

27,573,242

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

6.44338%

N/A

6.44338%

notification (if

applicable)

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if possible)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00B1GK4645

27,573,242

7.509218%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

27,573,242

7.509218%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Number of voting rights

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of finan-

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion

cash

% of voting rights

cial instrument

datex

voting rights

Period xi

settlementxii

SUBTOTAL

8.B.2

2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv

X

(please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights

% of voting rights if it

through financial instru-

Total of both if it equals

Namexv

equals or is higher than

ments if it equals or is

or is higher than the

the notifiable threshold

higher than the notifiable

notifiable threshold

threshold

Schroders PLC

Schroder Administration

Limited

Schroder Wealth Holdings

Limited

Schroder & Co. Limited

Schroders PLC

Schroder Administration

Limited

Schroder International

Holdings Limited

Schroders Investment

5.806334

5.806334

Management Limited

  1. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder
    The number and % of voting rights held
    The date until which the voting rights will be held
  2. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

London

Date of completion

07/10/2021

3

Disclaimer

Vertu Motors plc published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 14:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 3 654 M 4 967 M 4 967 M
Net income 2022 39,0 M 53,0 M 53,0 M
Net cash 2022 29,5 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,27%
Capitalization 187 M 254 M 254 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 5 751
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart VERTU MOTORS PLC
Duration : Period :
Vertu Motors plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERTU MOTORS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 52,00 GBX
Average target price 96,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 84,6%
Managers and Directors
Robert Thomas Forrester Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Karen Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Paul Goss Non-Executive Chairman
David Paul Crane Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth Lever Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERTU MOTORS PLC57.58%254
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED8.69%18 220
AUTONATION, INC.65.00%8 245
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.71.90%8 138
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.34.53%3 792
EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED11.44%2 772