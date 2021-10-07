TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are Vertu Motors PLC attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Schroders PLC City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 06/10/2021 reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 07/10/2021 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights Total number of through financial in- Total of both in % attached to shares voting rights held struments (8.A + 8.B) (total of 8. A) in issuervii (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 7.509218% 7.509218% 27,573,242 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous 6.44338% N/A 6.44338% notification (if applicable) 1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B1GK4645 27,573,242 7.509218% SUBTOTAL 8. A 27,573,242 7.509218% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Number of voting rights Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ that may be acquired if % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi the instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Type of finan- Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of Conversion cash % of voting rights cial instrument datex voting rights Period xi settlementxii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv X (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights % of voting rights if it through financial instru- Total of both if it equals Namexv equals or is higher than ments if it equals or is or is higher than the the notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable notifiable threshold threshold Schroders PLC Schroder Administration Limited Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited Schroder & Co. Limited Schroders PLC Schroder Administration Limited Schroder International Holdings Limited Schroders Investment 5.806334 5.806334 Management Limited In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held Additional information xvi Place of completion London Date of completion 07/10/2021 3