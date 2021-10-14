Log in
    VTU   GB00B1GK4645

VERTU MOTORS PLC

(VTU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/14 05:14:31 am
59.08 GBX   +0.82%
TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
FTSE 100 Closes Up Boosted by House Builder Stocks
DJ
JAMES STEWART : FTSE Flat, Brexit, Trade Issues Pose Risks For Sterling
DJ
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

10/14/2021 | 05:02am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B1GK4645

Issuer Name

VERTU MOTORS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

St Helier

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Jersey

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

  1. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 12-Oct-2021
  2. Date on which Issuer notified

13-Oct-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting

% of voting

rights through

Total of both

Total number of

.

rights attached

financial

in % (8.A +

voting rights

to shares (total

instruments

8.B)

held in issuer

of 8.A)

(total of 8.B 1 +

8.B 2)

Resulting

situation on the

date on which

4.830000

0.000000

4.830000

17733841

threshold was

crossed or

reached

Position of

previous

5.21%

0.00%

5.21%

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of

Number of

Number of indirect

% of indirect

direct voting

% of direct voting

shares ISIN

voting rights

voting rights

rights

rights (DTR5.1)

code(if possible)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.1)

GB00B1GK4645

0

17733841

0.000000

4.830000

Sub Total 8.A

17733841

4.830000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that

% of

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/conversion

may be acquired if the

voting

instrument

date

period

instrument is

rights

exercised/converted

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/conversion

Physical or cash

Number of

% of

financial

voting

date

period

settlement

voting rights

instrument

rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting

% of voting rights

Total of both if

rights if it

through financial

it equals or is

Ultimate

Name of controlled

equals or is

instruments if it

higher than the

controlling person

undertaking

higher than the

equals or is higher

notifiable

notifiable

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

threshold

Janus Janus

Henderson Henderson

Group plc UK (Holdings)

Limited

Janus Henderson

Henderson Global

UKInvestors

(Holdings) Limited

Limited

Henderson

Global

Investors

Limited

10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

We no longer hold a notifiable interest.

  1. Date of Completion 13 October 2021
  2. Place Of Completion

201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE

Disclaimer

Vertu Motors plc published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 09:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
