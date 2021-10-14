TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B1GK4645
Issuer Name
VERTU MOTORS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
St Helier
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Jersey
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
-
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 12-Oct-2021
-
Date on which Issuer notified
13-Oct-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
|
|
|
% of voting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of voting
|
|
rights through
|
|
Total of both
|
|
Total number of
|
.
|
|
rights attached
|
|
financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
in % (8.A +
|
|
voting rights
|
|
to shares (total
|
|
instruments
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.B)
|
|
held in issuer
|
|
|
of 8.A)
|
|
(total of 8.B 1 +
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.B 2)
|
|
|
|
|
Resulting
|
|
|
|
|
situation on the
|
|
|
|
|
date on which
|
4.830000
|
0.000000
|
4.830000
|
17733841
|
threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or
|
|
|
|
|
reached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position of
|
|
|
|
|
previous
|
5.21%
|
0.00%
|
5.21%
|
|
notification (if
|
|
|
|
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/Type of
|
Number of
|
Number of indirect
|
|
% of indirect
|
direct voting
|
% of direct voting
|
shares ISIN
|
voting rights
|
voting rights
|
rights
|
rights (DTR5.1)
|
code(if possible)
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
(DTR5.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
GB00B1GK4645
|
0
|
17733841
|
0.000000
|
4.830000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total 8.A
|
17733841
|
|
4.830000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|
|
|
|
Number of voting rights that
|
% of
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/conversion
|
may be acquired if the
|
voting
|
instrument
|
date
|
period
|
instrument is
|
rights
|
|
|
|
exercised/converted
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total 8.B1
|
|
|
|
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|
Type of
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/conversion
|
Physical or cash
|
Number of
|
% of
|
financial
|
voting
|
date
|
period
|
settlement
|
voting rights
|
instrument
|
rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total 8.B2
|
|
|
|
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
|
|
% of voting
|
% of voting rights
|
Total of both if
|
|
|
rights if it
|
through financial
|
|
|
it equals or is
|
Ultimate
|
Name of controlled
|
equals or is
|
instruments if it
|
higher than the
|
controlling person
|
undertaking
|
higher than the
|
equals or is higher
|
notifiable
|
|
|
notifiable
|
than the notifiable
|
|
|
threshold
|
|
|
threshold
|
threshold
|
|
|
Janus Janus
Henderson Henderson
Group plc UK (Holdings)
Limited
Janus Henderson
Henderson Global
UKInvestors
(Holdings) Limited
Limited
Henderson
Global
Investors
Limited
10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
We no longer hold a notifiable interest.
-
Date of Completion 13 October 2021
-
Place Of Completion
201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE
Disclaimer
Vertu Motors plc published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 09:01:05 UTC.