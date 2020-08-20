20 August 2020

Vertu Motors plc ("Vertu Motors")

Result of AGM

Vertu Motors plc, the UK automotive retailer with a network of 134 sales and aftersales outlets across the UK, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed. The proxy voting results will be available on the Company's website at investors.vertumotors.com later today.

Notes to Editors

Vertu Motors is the fifth largest automotive retailer in the UK with a network of 134 sales outlets across the UK. Its dealerships operate predominantly under the Bristol Street Motors, Vertu, Farnell and Macklin Motors brand names.

Vertu Motors was established in November 2006 with the strategy to consolidate the UK motor retail sector. It is intended that the Group will continue to acquire motor retail operations to grow a scaled dealership group. The Group's acquisition strategy is supplemented by a focused organic growth strategy to drive operational efficiencies through its national dealership network. The Group currently operates 131 franchised sales outlets and 3 non- franchised sales operations from 110 locations across the UK.

Vertu's Mission Statement is to "deliver an outstanding customer motoring experience through honesty and trust".

