Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vertu Motors plc    VTU   GB00B1GK4645

VERTU MOTORS PLC

(VTU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/20 07:44:38 am
24.828 GBX   +13.89%
07:26aVERTU MOTORS : Result of AGM
PU
02:18aVERTU MOTORS : Trading Update 20th August 2020
PU
08/07VERTU MOTORS : TR1 - Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vertu Motors : Result of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 07:26am EDT

20 August 2020

Vertu Motors plc ("Vertu Motors")

Result of AGM

Vertu Motors plc, the UK automotive retailer with a network of 134 sales and aftersales outlets across the UK, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed. The proxy voting results will be available on the Company's website at investors.vertumotors.com later today.

For further information please contact:

Vertu Motors plc

Tel: 0191 491 2121

Robert Forrester, CEO

Karen Anderson, CFO

Zeus Capital Limited

Tel: 020 3829 5000

Jamie Peel

Andrew Jones

Dominic King

Camarco

Tel: 020 3757 4983

Billy Clegg

Tom Huddart

Notes to Editors

Vertu Motors is the fifth largest automotive retailer in the UK with a network of 134 sales outlets across the UK. Its dealerships operate predominantly under the Bristol Street Motors, Vertu, Farnell and Macklin Motors brand names.

Vertu Motors was established in November 2006 with the strategy to consolidate the UK motor retail sector. It is intended that the Group will continue to acquire motor retail operations to grow a scaled dealership group. The Group's acquisition strategy is supplemented by a focused organic growth strategy to drive operational efficiencies through its national dealership network. The Group currently operates 131 franchised sales outlets and 3 non- franchised sales operations from 110 locations across the UK.

Vertu's Mission Statement is to "deliver an outstanding customer motoring experience through honesty and trust".

Vertu Motors Group websites - investors.vertumotors.com/ www.vertucareers.comVertu brand websites - www.vertumotors.com/ www.bristolstreet.co.uk/ www.vertuhonda.com/ www.vertutoyota.com/ www.macklinmotors.co.uk/ www.farnelllandrover.com/ www.farnelljaguar.com/ www.vertuvolkswagen.com/ www.vertumercedes-benz.com

Disclaimer

Vertu Motors plc published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 11:25:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VERTU MOTORS PLC
07:26aVERTU MOTORS : Result of AGM
PU
02:18aVERTU MOTORS : Trading Update 20th August 2020
PU
08/07VERTU MOTORS : TR1 - Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
08/05VERTU MOTORS : Director and PDMR Share Purchase
PU
07/23VERTU MOTORS : Notice of AGM and Annual Report
PU
07/23VERTU MOTORS : Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
07/14VERTU MOTORS : Updated Trading Update - 14th July 2020
PU
07/14VERTU MOTORS : Trading Update - May 2020
PU
04/24VERTU MOTORS : Revised publication date for full year results, Annual Report and..
PU
03/18VERTU MOTORS : PDMR Share Purchase
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 069 M 4 020 M 4 020 M
Net income 2021 18,2 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
Net Debt 2021 13,0 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 79,9 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 5 877
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart VERTU MOTORS PLC
Duration : Period :
Vertu Motors plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERTU MOTORS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 50,00 GBX
Last Close Price 21,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 129%
Spread / Lowest Target 129%
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Thomas Forrester Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Paul Goss Non-Executive Chairman
David Paul Crane Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Karen Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kenneth Lever Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERTU MOTORS PLC-42.02%105
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED48.90%13 923
AUTONATION, INC.18.18%5 012
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-4.38%3 858
INCHCAPE PLC-32.80%2 455
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED16.76%2 107
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group