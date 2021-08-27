Log in
    VTU   GB00B1GK4645

VERTU MOTORS PLC

(VTU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/27 04:23:07 am
52.444 GBX   +0.08%
04:22aVERTU MOTORS : Share Buyback Announcement
PU
08/24FORD MOTOR : You could make +50% ROI on your new LEGO Technic set this year
AQ
08/20FTSE 100 Rises 0.4% as Retail Gains
DJ
Vertu Motors : Share Buyback Announcement

08/27/2021 | 04:22am EDT
27 August 2021

Vertu Motors plc

("Vertu Motors" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Vertu Motors plc (AIM: VTU) announces that on 26 August 2021, it purchased 198,020 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company on the London Stock Exchange (the "Repurchased Shares"), pursuant to the share buyback programme (the "Buyback Programme") that was announced on 20 August 2021 as follows:

Date of purchase

26 August 2021

Number of ordinary shares purchased

198,020

Highest price paid per ordinary share

53.20 pence

Lowest price paid per ordinary share

52.40 pence

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share

52.6344 pence

Application will be made for the Repurchased Shares to be cancelled. Following the cancellation of the Repurchased Shares, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights will be 368,975,961 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Vertu Motors under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company holds no shares in treasury.

The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 details of the purchase of its own ordinary shares by Vertu Motors, which were all executed through the Company's broker, Zeus Capital Limited, are set out below:

Schedule of Purchases:

Shares purchased:

Vertu Motors plc (ISIN: GB00B1GK4645)

Date of purchases:

26 August 2021

Aggregate information:

Volume-weighted

Aggregated

average price

Volume

(pence)

Venue

198,020

52.6344

London Stock Exchange

Individual transactions:

95,247

52.40 pence

16:24 UK

4,753

52.40 pence

16:15 UK

5,785

52.80 pence

15:56 UK

2,019

52.80 pence

15:49 UK

967

52.80 pence

15:33 UK

4,726

52.80 pence

15:22 UK

4,274

52.80 pence

15:17 UK

6,000

52.80 pence

15:17 UK

4,726

52.80 pence

15:15 UK

1,503

52.80 pence

15:14 UK

3,841

52.80 pence

15:03 UK

4,284

52.80 pence

15:03 UK

4,726

52.80 pence

15:03 UK

1,022

52.80 pence

15:03 UK

8,744

52.80 pence

15:03 UK

2,383

52.80 pence

15:03 UK

20,651

52.80 pence

15:03 UK

4,349

52.80 pence

15:03 UK

3,767

53.20 pence

10:25 UK

7,800

53.20 pence

10:25 UK

4,716

53.20 pence

10:25 UK

1,737

53.20 pence

09:25 UK

For further information please contact:

Vertu Motors plc

Robert Forrester, CEO

Karen Anderson, CFO

Zeus Capital Limited

Jamie Peel

Andrew Jones

Dominic King

Tel: 0191 491 2111

Tel: 0191 491 2112

Tel: 020 3829 5000

Camarco

Tel: 020 3757 4983

Billy Clegg

Tom Huddart

Notes to Editors

Vertu Motors is the fifth largest automotive retailer in the UK with a network of 155 sales outlets across the UK. Its dealerships operate predominantly under the Bristol Street Motors, Vertu and Macklin Motors brand names.

Vertu Motors was established in November 2006 with the strategy to consolidate the UK motor retail sector. It is intended that the Group will continue to acquire motor retail operations to grow a scaled dealership group. The Group's acquisition strategy is supplemented by a focused organic growth strategy to drive operational efficiencies through its national dealership network. The Group currently operates 151 franchised sales outlets and 4 non-franchised sales operations from 116 locations across the UK.

Vertu's Mission Statement is to "deliver an outstanding customer motoring experience through honesty and trust".

Vertu Motors Group websites - investors.vertumotors.com/ www.vertucareers.com

Vertu brand websites - www.vertumotors.com/ www.bristolstreet.co.uk/ www.macklinmotors.co.uk/ www.vertumotorcycles.com

Disclaimer

Vertu Motors plc published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 08:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
