Vertu Motors : Share Buyback Announcement

Vertu Motors plc (AIM: VTU) announces that on 26 August 2021, it purchased 198,020 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company on the London Stock Exchange (the "Repurchased Shares"), pursuant to the share buyback programme (the "Buyback Programme") that was announced on 20 August 2021 as follows:
Date of purchase
26 August 2021
Number of ordinary shares purchased
198,020
Highest price paid per ordinary share
53.20 pence
Lowest price paid per ordinary share
52.40 pence
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share
52.6344 pence
Application will be made for the Repurchased Shares to be cancelled. Following the cancellation of the Repurchased Shares, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights will be 368,975,961 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Vertu Motors under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company holds no shares in treasury.
The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 details of the purchase of its own ordinary shares by Vertu Motors, which were all executed through the Company's broker, Zeus Capital Limited, are set out below:
Schedule of Purchases:
Shares purchased:
Vertu Motors plc (ISIN: GB00B1GK4645)
Date of purchases:
26 August 2021
Aggregate information:
Volume-weighted
Aggregated
average price
Volume
(pence)
Venue
198,020
52.6344
London Stock Exchange
Individual transactions:
95,247
52.40 pence
16:24 UK
4,753
52.40 pence
16:15 UK
5,785
52.80 pence
15:56 UK
2,019
52.80 pence
15:49 UK
967
52.80 pence
15:33 UK
4,726
52.80 pence
15:22 UK
4,274
52.80 pence
15:17 UK
6,000
52.80 pence
15:17 UK
4,726
52.80 pence
15:15 UK
1,503
52.80 pence
15:14 UK
3,841
52.80 pence
15:03 UK
4,284
52.80 pence
15:03 UK
4,726
52.80 pence
15:03 UK
1,022
52.80 pence
15:03 UK
8,744
52.80 pence
15:03 UK
2,383
52.80 pence
15:03 UK
20,651
52.80 pence
15:03 UK
4,349
52.80 pence
15:03 UK
3,767
53.20 pence
10:25 UK
7,800
53.20 pence
10:25 UK
4,716
53.20 pence
10:25 UK
1,737
53.20 pence
09:25 UK
Notes to Editors
Vertu Motors is the fifth largest automotive retailer in the UK with a network of 155 sales outlets across the UK. Its dealerships operate predominantly under the Bristol Street Motors, Vertu and Macklin Motors brand names.
Vertu Motors was established in November 2006 with the strategy to consolidate the UK motor retail sector. It is intended that the Group will continue to acquire motor retail operations to grow a scaled dealership group. The Group's acquisition strategy is supplemented by a focused organic growth strategy to drive operational efficiencies through its national dealership network. The Group currently operates 151 franchised sales outlets and 4 non-franchised sales operations from 116 locations across the UK.
Vertu's Mission Statement is to "deliver an outstanding customer motoring experience through honesty and trust".
