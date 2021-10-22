Log in
    VTU   GB00B1GK4645

VERTU MOTORS PLC

(VTU)
Vertu Motors : Transaction in Own Shares

10/22/2021 | 04:04am EDT
22 October 2021

Vertu Motors plc

("Vertu Motors" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Vertu Motors plc (AIM: VTU) announces that on 21 October 2021, it purchased 426,017 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company on the London Stock Exchange (the "Repurchased Shares"), pursuant to the share buyback programme (the "Buyback Programme") that was announced on 20 August 2021 as follows:

Date of purchase

21 October 2021

Number of ordinary shares purchased

426,017

Highest price paid per ordinary share

61.00 pence

Lowest price paid per ordinary share

61.00 pence

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share

61.0000 pence

Application will be made for the Repurchased Shares to be cancelled. Following the cancellation of the Repurchased Shares, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights will be 366,333,947 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Vertu Motors under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company holds no shares in treasury.

The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 details of the purchase of its own ordinary shares by Vertu Motors, which were all executed through the Company's broker, Zeus Capital Limited, are set out below:

Schedule of Purchases:

Shares purchased:

Vertu Motors plc (ISIN: GB00B1GK4645)

Date of purchases:

21 October 2021

Aggregate information:

Volume-weighted

Aggregated

average price

Volume

(pence)

Venue

426,017

61.00

London Stock Exchange

Individual Transactions:

210,000

61.00 pence

16:21 UK

210,000

61.00 pence

10:15 UK

6,017

61.00 pence

09:51 UK

For further information please contact:

Vertu Motors plc

Robert Forrester, CEO

Karen Anderson, CFO

Zeus Capital Limited

Jamie Peel

Andrew Jones

Dominic King

Camarco

Billy Clegg

Tom Huddart

Tel: 0191 491 2111

Tel: 0191 491 2112

Tel: 020 3829 5000

Tel: 020 3757 4983

Notes to Editors

Vertu Motors is the fifth largest automotive retailer in the UK with a network of 154 sales outlets across the UK. Its dealerships operate predominantly under the Bristol Street Motors, Vertu and Macklin Motors brand names.

Vertu Motors was established in November 2006 with the strategy to consolidate the UK motor retail sector. It is intended that the Group will continue to acquire motor retail operations to grow a scaled dealership group. The Group's acquisition strategy is supplemented by a focused organic growth strategy to drive operational efficiencies through its national dealership network. The Group currently operates 150 franchised sales outlets and 4 non-franchised sales operations from 118 locations across the UK.

Vertu's Mission Statement is to "deliver an outstanding customer motoring experience through honesty and trust".

Vertu Motors Group websites - investors.vertumotors.com/ www.vertucareers.com

Vertu brand websites - www.vertumotors.com/ www.bristolstreet.co.uk/

www.macklinmotors.co.uk/ www.vertumotorcycles.com

Disclaimer

Vertu Motors plc published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 08:03:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
