Vertu Motors : Transaction in Own Shares

19 November 2021

Vertu Motors plc

("Vertu Motors" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Vertu Motors plc (AIM: VTU) announces that on 18 November 2021, it purchased 131,159 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company on the London Stock Exchange (the "Repurchased Shares"), pursuant to the share buyback programme (the "Buyback Programme") that was announced on 05 November 2021 as follows:

Date of purchase 18 November 2021 Number of ordinary shares purchased 131,159 Highest price paid per ordinary share 63.50 pence Lowest price paid per ordinary share 63.50 pence Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share 63.50 pence

Application will be made for the Repurchased Shares to be cancelled. Following the cancellation of the Repurchased Shares, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights will be 363,611,060 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Vertu Motors under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company holds no shares in treasury.

The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 details of the purchase of its own ordinary shares by Vertu Motors, which were all executed through the Company's broker, Zeus Capital Limited, are set out below:

Schedule of Purchases: Shares purchased: Vertu Motors plc (ISIN: GB00B1GK4645) Date of purchases: 18 November 2021 Aggregate information: Volume-weighted Aggregated average price Volume (pence) Venue 131,159 63.50 London Stock Exchange 81,159 63.50 pence 08:20 UK 50,000 63.50 pence 10:30 UK

