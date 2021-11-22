Vertu Motors : Transaction in Own Shares

22 November 2021
Vertu Motors plc
("Vertu Motors" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Vertu Motors plc (AIM: VTU) announces that on 19 November 2021, it purchased 33,269 ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company on the London Stock Exchange (the "Repurchased Shares"), pursuant to the share buyback programme (the "Buyback Programme") that was announced on 05 November 2021 as follows:
|
Date of purchase
|
19 November 2021
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased
|
33,269
|
Highest price paid per ordinary share
|
63.40 pence
|
Lowest price paid per ordinary share
|
63.00 pence
|
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share
|
63.2798 pence
Application will be made for the Repurchased Shares to be cancelled. Following the cancellation of the Repurchased Shares, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights will be 363,577,791 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Vertu Motors under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company holds no shares in treasury.
The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 details of the purchase of its own ordinary shares by Vertu Motors, which were all executed through the Company's broker, Zeus Capital Limited, are set out below:
|
Schedule of Purchases:
|
|
Shares purchased:
|
|
Vertu Motors plc (ISIN: GB00B1GK4645)
|
Date of purchases:
|
|
19 November 2021
|
Aggregate information:
|
|
|
|
Volume-weighted
|
Aggregated
|
average price
|
Volume
|
(pence)
|
Venue
|
33,269
|
63.2798
|
London Stock Exchange
Individual
Transactions:
|
10,000
|
63.00 pence
|
10:42 UK
|
53
|
63.40 pence
|
12:11 UK
|
3,210
|
63.40 pence
|
12:11 UK
|
6
|
63.40 pence
|
12:11 UK
|
14,994
|
63.40 pence
|
12:11 UK
|
5,006
|
63.40 pence
|
12:11 UK
Notes to Editors
Vertu Motors is the fifth largest automotive retailer in the UK with a network of 154 sales outlets across the UK. Its dealerships operate predominantly under the Bristol Street Motors, Vertu and Macklin Motors brand names.
Vertu Motors was established in November 2006 with the strategy to consolidate the UK motor retail sector. It is intended that the Group will continue to acquire motor retail operations to grow a scaled dealership group. The Group's acquisition strategy is supplemented by a focused organic growth strategy to drive operational efficiencies through its national dealership network. The Group currently operates 150 franchised sales outlets and 4 non-franchised sales operations from 118 locations across the UK.
Vertu's Mission Statement is to "deliver an outstanding customer motoring experience through honesty and trust".
Vertu Motors Group websites - investors.vertumotors.com/ www.vertucareers.com
Vertu brand websites - www.vertumotors.com/ www.bristolstreet.co.uk/
www.macklinmotors.co.uk/ www.vertumotorcycles.com
