Vertu Motors : Unaudited interim results for the 6 month period ended 31 August 2021 10/13/2021 | 04:12am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 13 October 2021 Vertu Motors plc ("Vertu", "Group") Unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2021 "Record results delivered above market expectations, dividends resumed" Vertu Motors plc, the automotive retailer with a network of 154 sales and aftersales outlets across the UK and a sector leading online presence, announces its interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2021 ("the Period"). HIGHLIGHTS Record trading results delivered with Adjusted 1 profit before tax of £51.8m (H1 FY21: £4.7m,

H1 FY20: £16.9m), on revenues of £1.9bn

profit before tax of £51.8m (H1 FY21: £4.7m, H1 FY20: £16.9m), on revenues of £1.9bn Vehicle sales volumes ahead of market trends in all areas and on a like-for-like basis compared to H1 FY20 (6 months ended 31 August 2019)

like-for-like basis compared to H1 FY20 (6 months ended 31 August 2019) Gross margin of 11.6% reflects strong pricing disciplines in all areas

Acquisitions successfully integrated and performing well

Very strong cash flow performance - Free Cash Flow of £63.6m in the Period and Net cash 2 of £57.3m (H1 FY21: £36.5m)

of £57.3m (H1 FY21: £36.5m) Net tangible assets per share of 61.5p (28 February 2021: 50.2p) reflecting strong asset base, Net cash position and cashflow generation

2.0m shares repurchased at a cost of £1.1m since 20 August 2021, buyback programme recommences today following publication of this statement

Dividends re-established with interim dividend of 0.65p per share declared, payable in January OUTLOOK Record trading performance delivered in key month of September with a trading profit of £20.0m

New and used vehicle supply constraints continue and cost pressures evident, particularly in employment costs

Colleague reward packages and development programmes being enhanced to ensure fully resourced, stable teams are in place to deliver improvements in customer experience, retention and gross profit generation. Annualised investment of £12m expected

Continuing cautious view of balance of the year

The Board now anticipates that the Group's adjusted profit before tax for FY22 will be at least £65m, previously £50m to £55m

Increasingly visible acquisition pipeline 1 Adjusted to remove share-based payments charge and amortisation of intangible assets 2 Excludes IFRS 16 liabilities, includes used vehicle stocking loans (no utilisation of used vehicle stocking loans at 31 August 2021) As a result of the significant disruption to trading due to the UK wide lockdown in early FY21, the figures below include comparisons to both the six-month period ended 31 August 2019 (H1 FY20), and the six month period ended 31 August 2020 (H1 FY21): H1 FY22 % Var to H1 FY21 H1 FY22 % Var to H1 FY20 SMMT UK SMMT UK Total Like-for-like registrations Total Like-for-like registrations Group Revenues 71.9% 59.6% 16.8% 4.5% Service Revenues3 43.3% 34.2% 12.2% - Volumes: Used Retail Vehicles 67.3% 58.7% 10.3% 0.5% New Retail Vehicles 44.8% 33.3% 31.4% (1.4%) (15.2%) (21.4%) Motability Vehicles 30.8% 29.0% 27.8% (6.4%) (12.5%) (15.2%) New Fleet Cars4 80.7% 63.0% 48.0% (2.6%) (21.6%) (26.8%) New Commercial Vehicles 57.9% 58.5% 64.4% (3.3%) (3.3%) (6.9%) Includes internal and external revenues Includes agency volumes Commenting on the results, Robert Forrester, Chief Executive, said: "The record profitability delivered in the period has undoubtedly been aided by very favourable used vehicle market conditions, however, this is a remarkable performance outperforming market trends. I am proud of the entire Vertu team for their adaptability and effort. The Group has continued to evolve during the period, with further enhancement of its strategy in achieving enhanced online sales capability via the Group's Click2Drive technology platform and the introduction of a 'concierge' service for sales customers under the Click2Drive banner. The number of sales outlets has again grown as a result of the execution of the Group's multi-franchise strategy. Efficiency and productivity gains continue to be delivered through the enhanced use of technology. We have again generated significant free cash flow and have a very strong balance sheet making the Group very well placed to benefit from the changes and significant opportunities which are ahead of it. The resumption of paying dividends to shareholders shows the Board's optimism in our strategy and its execution." Webcast details Vertu management will make a webcast available for analysts and investors this morning on the Group's website https://investors.vertumotors.com/results/ For further information please contact: Vertu Motors plc Robert Forrester, CEOTel: 0191 491 2121 Karen Anderson, CFO Zeus Capital Limited Jamie PeelTel: 020 3829 5000 Andrew Jones Dominic King Camarco Billy CleggTel: 020 3757 4983 Tom Huddart Emily Shea-Simonds This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR. CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT I am delighted with the performance delivered in the first half of our financial year and I would like to personally express my appreciation and thanks to the whole Vertu team for the delivery of such a remarkable and record result for the Group, a profit before tax of £51.1m (H1 FY21: £4.0m; H1 FY20: £16.1m) for the Period. Changes the Group executed in response to the Pandemic have meant it has emerged in many ways stronger for the experience. The Group has now established a very strong platform from which to deliver on its strategic imperatives and drive its future success: The Group has an established track record of execution and a stable and experienced management team. This team, together with the Board, have a clear vision and strategy.

Vertu has always had one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector and has further augmented this in the Period. The Group has once again generated significant positive Free Cash Flow and is reporting an improved net cash position. This means there is significant cash and debt capacity available for growth.

The Group's technological capabilities have given it a strategic advantage with its scalable in- house developed systems both driving efficiency and flexibility in meeting customer needs. The adaptation of systems in response to restrictions has led to increased customer choice and an integrated online/omnichannel sales process. The launch of the 'Click2Drive' brand will further augment the Group's online sales offering, supported by the new customer 'concierge' service and backed up by our nationwide dealership network from Fife to Exeter and Kent.

The strength and long (over 100 year) history of the Bristol Street Motors brand has been highlighted by the Group's recent TV advertising campaigns. This brand has in more recent times been joined by the Group's Scottish brand Macklin Motors and by the premium Vertu Motors brand. Increased awareness of all three of the Group's brands has been delivered, with further growth targeted in the coming months and years. The Group aims to retain a top three prompted awareness position for Bristol Street Motors in the franchised sector and to substantially grow the prompted awareness of the Macklin and Vertu brands.

Whilst vehicle sales tend to grab the headlines, the Group's high margin aftersales business is a major contributor to overall profitability. Aftersales includes vehicle service and repair, accident and cosmetic repairs and parts sales and these functions provide resilience, fuelled by high levels of customer retention. This retention reflects one of the advantages of being franchised retailers and is also as a result of the execution of retention strategies, such as the use of service plans and delivery of high levels of customer service. The Group continues to innovate its aftersales operations, adding new services to augment profitability and grow its customer base. The Board remains focused on the disciplines of capital allocation. The payment of a dividend, suspended during the uncertainty of the Pandemic, has today been re-established with the announcement of an interim dividend payable in January 2022. The Board considers the payment of dividends an important element of capital allocation and total shareholder returns, so I am delighted that this has been re-established. The Board has also supported the repurchase of the Company's shares where they are trading at prices well below levels the Board considers their intrinsic value. The most recent share buyback programme was announced on 20 August 2021 and to date 2.0m shares have been repurchased under this latest scheme, with purchasing to recommence now that the Group is out of close period. The Group has, since 2017, bought back and cancelled over 30 million of its shares, representing approximately 7.5% of the shares in issue. The repurchase of shares and payment of dividends is only a part of the Group's capital allocation approach. The Group has a strategic objective to grow its scale of operations and therefore, allocation of capital to acquisitions and organic growth opportunities is vital. The Group has a consistent approach to acquisition valuations, with these based on targeted EV/EBITDA ratios to ensure the delivery of appropriate returns on a sustainable basis. The Group has an excellent track record in driving performance enhancements of acquired businesses. The Board is optimistic that the Group's significant strengths will allow a new period of expansion to commence, to deliver a business of greater scale, profitability and cash flow to pay growing dividends whilst remaining disciplined in the allocation of capital. Andy Goss, Chairman CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REVIEW Update on Strategy Execution and Associated Risks The Group's key long-term strategic objectives were summarised in the Annual Report issued in May 2021. Subsequent to this, the Board has reviewed the Group's strategy post the Pandemic and has revised the key long-term strategic objectives. The core goal remains the same: To deliver growing, sustainable cashflows from operational excellence in the franchise automotive retail sector. The strategic objectives of the Group are set out below: To grow as a major scaled franchised dealership group and to develop our portfolio of Manufacturer partners, whilst being mindful of industry development trends, to maximise long- run returns.

To be at the forefront of digitalisation in the sector, delivering a cohesive 'bricks and clicks' strategy: Optimise our omnichannel retail offering through leveraging the 'Click2Drive' technology and utilising this important sub-brand to promote its usage Digitalise aftersales processes to improve customer service Reduce the cost base of the Group by delivering efficiency through the use of technology Utilise data driven decision making to generate enhanced returns

To develop and motivate the Group's colleagues to ensure operational excellence is delivered constantly across the business.

To develop ancillary businesses to add revenue and returns that complement the core business. An update on progress in executing the Group's strategy is set out below: Developing the Scale of the Group The Group has an excellent platform allowing it to capitalise on sector opportunities: Financial capacity

The Group's balance sheet strength is underpinned by a significant freehold and long leasehold property portfolio. This strong asset base, together with the net cash position at 31 August 2021, (with no used car stocking loans utilised) means that there is significant firepower available to facilitate the Group's future growth ambitions. The Board estimates that based on a conservative debt multiple and normalised EBITDA assumptions, the acquisition firepower of the Group as at 31 August 2021 is at least £90m. The Group's capital allocation disciplines include a rigorous assessment of potential acquisitions to ensure appropriate return hurdle rates are met. Current high sector earnings levels may result in some acquisition opportunities being presented to the Group in the short to medium term being too expensive. The Group will continue to apply its very disciplined approach to acquisitive growth ensuring we execute only the right opportunities to drive long term success and shareholder value.

The Group's balance sheet strength is underpinned by a significant freehold and long leasehold property portfolio. This strong asset base, together with the net cash position at 31 August 2021, (with no used car stocking loans utilised) means that there is significant firepower available to facilitate the Group's future growth ambitions. The Board estimates that based on a conservative debt multiple and normalised EBITDA assumptions, the acquisition firepower of the Group as at 31 August 2021 is at least £90m. The Group's capital allocation disciplines include a rigorous assessment of potential acquisitions to ensure appropriate return hurdle rates are met. Current high sector earnings levels may result in some acquisition opportunities being presented to the Group in the short to medium term being too expensive. The Group will continue to apply its very disciplined approach to acquisitive growth ensuring we execute only the right opportunities to drive long term success and shareholder value. Management capacity

The Group has a stable and experienced senior management team, with an established track record of execution and performance delivery. This team has very much an "owner" mentality and sets the "tone from the top" to ensure that the Group's culture is appropriate and consistent across all its operations. This ensures the delivery of the Group's Mission Statement ("To deliver an outstanding customer motoring experience through honesty and trust") through application of the Group's Values ("Professionalism, Passion, Recognition, Integrity, Respect, Opportunity and Commitment"). These matters are not considered just words but are vital to the Group's success.

The Group has a stable and experienced senior management team, with an established track record of execution and performance delivery. This team has very much an "owner" mentality and sets the "tone from the top" to ensure that the Group's culture is appropriate and consistent across all its operations. This ensures the delivery of the Group's Mission Statement ("To deliver an outstanding customer motoring experience through honesty and trust") through application of the Group's Values ("Professionalism, Passion, Recognition, Integrity, Respect, Opportunity and Commitment"). These matters are not considered just words but are vital to the Group's success. Operational Systems Platform

The Group's in-house developed systems provide uniform processes and control, as well as live management information and data to allow speedy and appropriate decision making. Acquired businesses are quickly migrated onto this scalable technology and process platform to ensure control is quickly established and performance improvement opportunities are highlighted. The scale of the Group has also allowed it to establish efficient, scalable Gateshead-based Customer Experience Centres in aftersales (which handle inbound contacts, service bookings) and increasingly in sales to facilitate lead handling, concierge services, customer follow-up and prospecting.

The Group's in-house developed systems provide uniform processes and control, as well as live management information and data to allow speedy and appropriate decision making. Acquired businesses are quickly migrated onto this scalable technology and process platform to ensure control is quickly established and performance improvement opportunities are highlighted. The scale of the Group has also allowed it to establish efficient, scalable Gateshead-based Customer Experience Centres in aftersales (which handle inbound contacts, service bookings) and increasingly in sales to facilitate lead handling, concierge services, customer follow-up and prospecting. Brand Strength

The Group operates three major customer facing brands in the UK: Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors and Vertu Motors. Bristol Street Motors remains one of the largest sector brands, with a prompted brand awareness of 45.4%, currently the second highest ranking franchised automotive retail brand in the UK. The brand has 84 outlets in England. In Scotland, the Group operates 12 outlets under the Macklin Motors brand, which has a strong 36.8% and growing brand awareness in this very different market. Vertu Motors is the newest of the Group's brands but has grown rapidly in terms of outlet numbers. The Group now operates 58 Vertu branded outlets including 9 outlets rebranded from Farnell on 1 July 2021. This premium focused Vertu brand, currently has a prompted awareness of 4.9% and the This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Vertu Motors plc published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 08:11:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about VERTU MOTORS PLC 04:12a VERTU MOTORS : Unaudited interim results for the 6 month period ended 31 August 2021 PU 02:05a VERTU MOTORS : Earnings Flash (VTU.L) VERTU MOTORS Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP1.12B MT 02:05a VERTU MOTORS : Earnings Flash (VTU.L) VERTU MOTORS Posts Fiscal H1 EPS GBX9.95 MT 02:04a VERTU MOTORS : Earnings Flash (VTU.L) VERTU MOTORS Posts H1 EPS GBX9.95 MT 10/07 TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings PU 10/04 VERTU MOTORS : TR1 - Notification of Major Interest in Shares PU 09/10 VERTU MOTORS : Transaction in Own Shares PU 09/08 VERTU MOTORS : Transaction in Own Shares PU 09/03 VERTU MOTORS : Notification of PDMR's Interests PU 09/02 VERTU MOTORS : If rail companies made cars, they might look like this AQ