Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Vertu Motors plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTU   GB00B1GK4645

VERTU MOTORS PLC

(VTU)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:45:58 2023-03-22 am EDT
61.07 GBX   +1.11%
06:48aWANdisco hires former Biffa and RPS chair to tackle suspected fraud
AN
03/02FTSE 100 Closed Higher, Recovering From Earlier Weakness
DJ
03/02Cordiant Digital hails portfolio firm's deal with AMC
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WANdisco hires former Biffa and RPS chair to tackle suspected fraud

03/22/2023 | 06:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - WANdisco PLC on Wednesday named Kenneth Lever as interim non-executive chair to help tackle potential fraud in the company.

Lever also has been appointed as chair of the Investigation committee, supporting the investigation currently being undertaken by FRP Advisory.

The Investigation committee comprises the chair and two non-executive directors: Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Peter Lees and Karl Monaghan, chair of the Audit committee.

Earlier in March, WANdisco suspended trading in its shares after uncovering signs of possible "sophisticated" fraudulent activity, just days after it announced it was exploring a potential US listing.

The company explained that, following investigations by its chief financial officer and chief executive officer, it has discovered "significant, sophisticated and potentially fraudulent irregularities" with regard to received purchase orders and related revenue and bookings, as represented by one senior sales employee.

At the time, WANdisco said the irregularities would "significantly impact" its cash position and lead to "material uncertainty" regarding its overall financial position.

Lever is currently a non-executive director at Vertu Motors PLC and Rockwood Strategic PLC, as well as deputy chair of Rainier Developments Ltd. He recently stepped down as non-executive chair of Biffa PLC and RPS Group PLC, as both companies were acquired. As an executive, Lever was CEO of technology services firm Xchanging PLC.

WANdisco has a market capitalisation of GBP880.3 million.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRP ADVISORY GROUP PLC -0.49% 115.675 Delayed Quote.-26.89%
ROCKWOOD STRATEGIC PLC -1.30% 1830.8 Delayed Quote.7.54%
VERTU MOTORS PLC 1.11% 61.07 Delayed Quote.11.85%
WANDISCO PLC 0.00% 1310 Delayed Quote.42.39%
All news about VERTU MOTORS PLC
06:48aWANdisco hires former Biffa and RPS chair to tackle suspected fraud
AN
03/02FTSE 100 Closed Higher, Recovering From Earlier Weakness
DJ
03/02Cordiant Digital hails portfolio firm's deal with AMC
AN
03/02M&G Faces Questions on Macquarie's Reported Interest at Its 2022 Results
DJ
03/02UK Gilt Yields Edge Lower After Eurozone Feb Inflation Data
DJ
03/02FTSE 100 Falls as Traders Weigh Earnings
DJ
03/02Vertu Motors plc Announces Sales Results for the Five Months Period Ended 31 January 20..
CI
01/19UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/18UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/17UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 3 965 M 4 835 M 4 835 M
Net income 2023 27,2 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
Net Debt 2023 128 M 157 M 157 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 3,08%
Capitalization 207 M 252 M 252 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,08x
EV / Sales 2024 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 6 184
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart VERTU MOTORS PLC
Duration : Period :
Vertu Motors plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERTU MOTORS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 60,40 GBX
Average target price 112,95 GBX
Spread / Average Target 87,0%
Managers and Directors
Robert Thomas Forrester Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Karen Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Paul Goss Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Bruce Clark Chief Technology Officer
David Paul Crane Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERTU MOTORS PLC11.85%252
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.20%10 668
D'IETEREN GROUP-2.90%10 011
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.18.38%9 397
AUTONATION, INC.21.02%6 090
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.13.95%4 430
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer