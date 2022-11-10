Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Veru Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VERU   US92536C1036

VERU INC.

(VERU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:52 2022-11-10 pm EST
7.220 USD   -51.90%
01:41pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Tracking Higher on Thursday
MT
01:40pInvestigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Veru Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
10:26aHC Wainwright Cuts Price Target on Veru to $21 from $24, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Veru Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

11/10/2022 | 01:40pm EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Veru Inc. (“Veru” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VERU) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Veru suffered a 51% drop in share price value in intraday trading on November 10, 2022, after an FDA Advisory Committee voted against recommending an EUA for its COVID-19 pill VERU-111.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VERU INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 48,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -67,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 203 M 1 203 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 24,9x
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 252
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart VERU INC.
Duration : Period :
Veru Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERU INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 15,01 $
Average target price 35,20 $
Spread / Average Target 135%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell Shuster Steiner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michele Greco Chief Administrative Officer
Robert H. Getzenberg Executive Vice President-Medical Affairs
K. Gary Barnette Chief Scientific Officer
Domingo Rodriguez Executive Vice President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERU INC.0.00%1 203
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-16.57%323 416
L'ORÉAL-21.38%183 705
UNILEVER PLC3.16%117 623
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-43.84%73 079
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED6.37%72 562