Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Veru Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VERU   US92536C1036

VERU INC.

(VERU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:08 2022-12-06 pm EST
5.965 USD   +2.49%
12/05Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Veru Inc. - VERU
PR
12/05VERU INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
12/05Transcript : Veru Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Dec 05, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Veru Inc. (VERU)

12/06/2022 | 02:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Class: Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) common stock between May 11, 2022 and November 9, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Veru is primarily an oncology-based biopharmaceutical company that develops drugs for the management of breast and prostate cancers, and also develops medicines for COVID-19 and other diseases related to viral and acute respiratory distress syndrome ("ARDS").

What Now: Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against Veru Inc.. Shareholders who want to act as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers by February 2, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

What is this Case About: Veru Inc. (VERU) Mislead Investors Regarding the Viability and Efficacy of its COVID-19 Treatment

According to the complaint, Veru developed sabizabulin (VERU-111), an orally administered “microtubule disruptor” – a drug that inhibits a virus’ ability to replicate itself – for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients at high risk for ARDS. Originally developed as a treatment for prostate cancer, in January 2022, the FDA granted Veru’s COVID-19 program Fast Track designation. At the time, there was no authorized or approved treatment for hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 infections.

Throughout the class period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the data from the sabizabulin Phase 3 trial and the Company’s interactions with the FDA. Specifically, Veru misled its shareholders to believe that the data from the Phase 3 trial was sufficient to support Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) and even the submission of a New Drug Application (“NDA”) without any further studies. VERU’s filings therefore concealed the true risks faced by the Company in gaining approval for its EUA request.

On June 7, 2022, Veru submitted an EUA request with the FDA for use of sabizabulin to treat COVID-19. On September 7, 2022, the FDA scheduled an October 6, 2022 meeting of the Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee (“AdCom”) to vote on whether sabizabulin should be granted EUA. Although AdCom recommendations are not binding, the FDA ordinarily follows them. On September 19, 2022, it was announced that the FDA had postponed the AdCom meeting to November 9, 2022.

On November 9, 2022, the AdCom voted against granting Veru’s EUA request by an 8-5 margin. One AdCom member who voted against approval explained that there was “no direct evidence to support [sabizabulin’s] antiviral activity.” Veru’s stock price plummeted on the news, falling from its closing price of $15.01 per share on November 8, 2022 to close at $6.97 per share on November 10, 2022, a 54% one-day drop, wiping out over $640 million in market capitalization.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Veru Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VERU INC.
12/05Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Veru Inc. - VERU
PR
12/05VERU INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of O..
AQ
12/05Transcript : Veru Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Dec 05, 2022
CI
12/05Veru Fiscal Q4 Loss Widens as Revenue Declines, Shares Fall Pre-Bell
MT
12/05Earnings Flash (VERU) VERU Posts Q4 Revenue $2.6M
MT
12/05Earnings Flash (VERU) VERU Posts Q4 Loss $-0.51
MT
12/05Veru Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
AQ
12/05Veru Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
12/05Veru Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
12/05North American Morning Briefing: Fed Tightening -3-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERU INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 48,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -66,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 469 M 469 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 252
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart VERU INC.
Duration : Period :
Veru Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERU INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,82 $
Average target price 19,40 $
Spread / Average Target 233%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell Shuster Steiner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michele Greco Chief Administrative Officer
Robert H. Getzenberg Executive Vice President-Medical Affairs
K. Gary Barnette Chief Scientific Officer
Domingo Rodriguez Executive Vice President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERU INC.-1.19%441
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-8.86%356 900
L'ORÉAL-14.43%200 667
UNILEVER PLC5.92%128 999
ESTEE LAUDER-37.47%85 282
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED12.47%75 250