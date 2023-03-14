Item 8.01 Other Events
On March 14, 2023, at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference,
Dr. Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of
Veru Inc. ("Veru" or the "Company"), presented Veru's updated strategy as part
of the Company's ongoing effort to (i) refocus its drug development efforts on
those drug candidates which it believes have the best opportunity to lead to
long-term success and shareholder value creation and (ii) conserve cash,
including a reduction in personnel and certain other measures to reduce costs.
The presentation included a description of Veru's refocused research and
development strategy which includes the following: (i) plans for continued
development of sabizabulin in Phase 3 COVID-19 confirmatory study in
hospitalized moderate to severe COVID-19 patients at high risk for acute
respiratory disease syndrome ("ARDS") and planned development of sabizabulin in
Phase 3 clinical study in hospitalized influenza patients at high risk for ARDS,
(ii) plans for an updated ongoing Phase 3 study of enobosarm and abemaciclib
combination in the second line setting for AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast
cancer patients, into which Veru plans to roll the current ARTEST study, if
agreed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") and the Company's
clinical trial partner, Eli Lilly & Company, and (iii) a planned Phase 3 study
of enobosarm in bone-only non-measurable metastatic ER+ HER2- breast cancer. In
addition, Dr. Steiner announced that Veru is reserving sabizabulin for clinical
development only in infectious disease indications, and accordingly, terminating
the Phase 3 VERACITY trial of sabizabulin in certain prostate cancer patients.
Further, Phase 2 development of the Veru-100 and zuclomiphene assets will be
paused. On March 2, 2023, Veru had announced that the FDA declined to grant at
this time Veru's request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for sabizabulin
to treat hospitalized adult patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 who are at
high risk for ARDS.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this report that are not historical facts are "forward-looking
statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this report include statements
regarding: whether and when the Company will submit a new EUA application, or
receive an EUA or any approval from the FDA or from any regulatory authority
outside the U.S. for sabizabulin for certain COVID-19 patients; whether the
protocol for any proposed confirmatory Phase 3 study of sabizabulin for certain
COVID-19 patients will meet its proposed primary or secondary endpoints; the
proposed timing, size and scope of any such Phase 3 study; whether any potential
planned interim analyses of such Phase 3 study will show sufficient efficacy and
safety and whether any such interim results would be sufficient to support
stopping the study early and submitting a new EUA or a new drug application
(NDA) on any accelerated timeline; when the Company expects to disclose the
details of the design and timing of this potential Phase 3 confirmatory study;
whether the FDA will accept any results of such trial as sufficient for a new
EUA or an NDA submission and, if any such application is submitted, whether the
FDA will ultimately authorize or approve such application; how long the FDA will
be able to continue to issue EUAs under its current emergency authorization
under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; whether the current
mortality rate of COVID-19 in the U.S. will continue, increase or decrease;
whether the market for COVID-19 treatments will be sufficient to support
commercialization or continued development; whether sabizabulin will be a
potentially life-saving drug for COVID-19 patients in the U.S. or elsewhere in
the world; the degree to which the FDA continues to work with the Company to
develop sabizabulin; the results or consequences and the expected timing of the
Company's efforts to avail itself of the FDA's formal dispute resolution process
regarding the FDA's recent declination of an EUA for sabizabulin; the design,
timing, enrollment and potential efficacy demonstrated by a new trial of
sabizabulin in influenza patients at high risk of ARDS: whether the FDA or the
Company's clinical trial partner, Eli Lilly & Company, will approve the plans to
combine the ARTEST and ENABLAR-2 Phase 3 studies; the expected time for
enrollment and data readout for the new planned ENABLAR-2 study; whether and
when the Company will resume development of the Veru-100 and zuclomiphene
assets; whether the current and future clinical development efforts of the
Company and any of their results will demonstrate sufficient efficacy and safety
and potential benefits to secure FDA approval of any of the Company's other drug
candidates; whether the drug candidates will be approved for the targeted line
of therapy; whether the Company will be able to raise money successfully and in
sufficient amounts in the equity markets, and whether the Company's current cash
will be sufficient to fund its planned or expected operations. These
forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ
materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: the
development of the Company's product portfolio and the results of clinical
studies possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable
regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll
sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical studies and the ability to enroll
subjects in accordance with planned schedules; the ability to fund planned
clinical development; the timing of any submission to the FDA or any other
regulatory authority and any determinations made by the FDA or any other
regulatory authority; the possibility that as vaccines, anti-virals and other
treatments become widely distributed the need for new COVID-19 treatment
candidates may be reduced or eliminated; government entities possibly taking
actions that directly or indirectly have the effect of limiting opportunities
for sabizabulin as a COVID-19 treatment, including favoring other treatment
alternatives or imposing price controls on COVID-19 treatments; the Company's
existing products, including FC2 and ENTADFI and, if authorized, sabizabulin,
and any future products, if approved, possibly not being commercially
successful; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to address the
pandemic on the Company's clinical studies, supply chain and other third-party
providers, commercial efforts, and business development operations; the ability
of the Company to obtain sufficient financing on acceptable terms when needed to
fund development and
operations; demand for, market acceptance of, and competition against any of the
Company's products or product candidates; new or existing competitors with
greater resources and capabilities and new competitive product approvals and/or
introductions; changes in regulatory practices or policies or government-driven
healthcare reform efforts, including pricing pressures and insurance coverage
and reimbursement changes; the Company's ability to successfully commercialize
any of its products, if approved; risks relating to the Company's development of
its own dedicated direct to patient telemedicine and telepharmacy services
platform, including the Company's lack of experience in developing such a
platform, potential regulatory complexity, and development costs; the Company's
ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property; the potential that
delays in orders or shipments under government tenders or the Company's U.S.
prescription business could cause significant quarter-to-quarter variations in
the Company's operating results and adversely affect its net revenues and gross
profit; the Company's reliance on its international partners and on the level of
spending by country governments, global donors and other public health
organizations in the global public sector; the concentration of accounts
receivable with our largest customers and the collection of those receivables;
the Company's production capacity, efficiency and supply constraints and
interruptions, including potential disruption of production at the Company's and
third party manufacturing facilities and/or of the Company's ability to timely
supply product due to labor unrest or strikes, labor shortages, raw material
shortages, physical damage to the Company's and third party facilities, COVID-19
(including the impact of COVID-19 on suppliers of key raw materials), product
testing, transportation delays or regulatory actions; costs and other effects of
litigation, including product liability claims; the Company's ability to
identify, successfully negotiate and complete suitable acquisitions or other
strategic initiatives; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired
businesses, technologies or products; and other risks detailed from time to time
in the Company's press releases, shareholder communications and Securities and
Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal
year ended September 30, 2022 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and
the additional risk factors described below. These documents are available on
the "SEC Filings" section of our website at www.verupharma.com/investors. The
Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking
statements.
Risk Factors
In addition to the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business
disclosed in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in the Company's Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, the following additional
risk factors relate to Veru's refocused research and development strategy and
other business matters.
If we fail to obtain additional capital, we may need to reduce the scope of our
development programs or we could be forced to share our rights to technologies
with third parties on terms that may not be favorable to us.
We will need large amounts of capital to support our development and
commercialization efforts for our drug candidates, including the Phase 3
COVID-19 confirmatory study for certain COVID-19 patients. If we are unable to
secure sufficient capital to fund our operations, we will not be able to
continue these efforts and we might have to enter into strategic collaborations
that could require us to share commercial rights to one or more of our drug
candidates with third parties in ways that we currently do not intend or on
terms that may not be favorable to us. Our ability to raise capital through
equity financing may be limited by the number of authorized shares of the
Company's common stock, which is currently 154 million shares. In order to raise
significant additional amounts from equity financing, the Company may need to
seek stockholder approval to amend our Amended and Restated Articles of
Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock, and
any such amendment would require the approval of the holders of at least
two-thirds of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock. Adequate
additional funding may not be available to us on acceptable terms, or at all. If
we are unable to raise capital when needed or on attractive terms and not enter
into strategic collaborations, we would be forced to delay, reduce or eliminate
our research and development programs or future commercialization efforts.
Our ability to obtain an EUA from the FDA to market sabizabulin as a potential
treatment for certain COVID-19 patients will depend on the federal government
continuing to issue EUAs for treatments relating to COVID-19 in the United
States.
We may submit a new EUA application sabizabulin as a potential treatment for
certain COVID-19 patients based on the results of the Phase 3 COVID-19
confirmatory study for certain COVID-19 patients we plan to conduct. In addition
to the risks relating to the EUA process disclosed in the risk factors in our
annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022, we are subject
to risks relating to whether COVID-19 continues to be treated as a public health
emergency supporting the issuance of EUAs for COVID-19 treatments in the United
States. On January 30, 2023, the White House Office of Management and Budget
announced that the Biden administration plans to terminate the COVID-19 national
and public health emergencies on May 11, 2023 (the "May 11 Termination"). The
FDA announced on January 31, 2023, that the May 11 Termination would not impact
the FDA's ability to authorize new treatments for emergency use, that existing
EUAs would remain in effect and that it may continue to issue new EUAs when
criteria for issuance are met. However, if the FDA were to determine to cease
issuing EUAs for COVID-19 treatments, whether as a result of the May 11
Termination or otherwise, the Company may not be able to obtain an EUA for
sabizabulin as a potential treatment for certain COVID-19 patients and in that
case the Company would not be able to market sabizabulin as a
potential treatment for certain COVID-19 patients in the United States unless it
was approved by the FDA following the submission of a new drug application.
Our net revenues from sales of FC2 may not return to past levels.
Net revenues from sales of FC2 have declined significantly in recent periods,
particularly in the U.S. prescription channel. Although we are working to
restore ordering and utilization patterns in future periods, net revenues from
sales of FC2 may not return to past levels. Ordering patterns may not rebound or
may continue to decline if our distribution partners in the telehealth sector
encounter issues, we or our distribution partners are not able or willing to
spend sufficient amounts to market and promote FC2, or underlying demand for FC2
decreases. Any failure to attain or sustain sales growth for FC2 in the U.S.
market may have a material adverse effect on our results of operations.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit
No. Document
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL
document).
