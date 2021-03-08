Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Veru Inc.    VERU

VERU INC.

(VERU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Veru Exploring Strategic Alternatives for its Legacy Female Health Business

03/08/2021 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIAMI, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer, today announced that it has engaged Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as a financial advisor to assist the Company and its management in pursuing strategic alternatives regarding its legacy FC2 Female Condom® / FC2 Internal Condom business (FHC Business).

“With the last two consecutive quarters for our FHC Business having set all-time historical records in terms of net revenues and gross profit, and with the last three-year compound annual growth rates for the FHC Business’ net revenues and gross profit being 60% and 83%, respectively, we think this is an ideal time to consider strategic alternatives, including the possibility of monetizing this business, as we recently did with our PREBOOST business,” said Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Furthermore, with the potential for five registration clinical trials in calendar year 2021 -- four for oncology indications and one for COVID-19 — it is clear that Veru has transformed itself into a premium, late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company, so the strategic fit with the FHC Business is not as strong as it once was.”

Dr. Steiner added: “The FHC Business has been a great business for Veru. Fiscal year 2020 was a record year in terms of net revenues of $41 million and gross profit of $29 million, and Q1 fiscal year 2021 is already off on another record-setting pace. The cash flow generated by the FHC Business has allowed Veru to significantly advance its biopharmaceutical clinical programs. We are open to exploring the right kind of strategic transaction for the FHC Business with a view towards the best, long-term interests of Veru shareholders, which may include continuing to operate the FHC Business if we ultimately decide that is in our shareholders’ best interests.”

About the FHC Business
The FHC Business is Veru’s legacy business. Its commercial product is the FC2 Female Condom®/ FC2 Internal Condom (“FC2”), the only FDA approved female condom that provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections. FC2 is sold commercially and in the public health sector both in the U.S. and globally. In the U.S., FC2 is available by prescription through multiple third-party telemedicine and internet pharmacy providers and retail pharmacies. In the global public health sector, the Company markets FC2 to entities, including ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N. agencies, nonprofit organizations and commercial partners, that work to support and improve the lives, health and well-being of women around the world. Over 650 million FC2 units have been sold globally in 159 countries. The FHC Business record growth has demonstrated a resiliency to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic through a proven telemedicine prescription sales model. To learn more about the FC2 product, please visit www.verupharma.com

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
There can be no assurance that any FHC Business strategic transaction will occur and there is no definitive timetable for such. The Company does not intend to make future announcements concerning this matter, unless or until it enters into a definitive agreement, or its board of directors determines to conclude the process, or it otherwise deems that further disclosure is appropriate or required. The statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding strategic alternatives with respect to, and the Company's ability to potentially monetize the Company's legacy FHC Business, and the anticipated timeframe for clinical studies and FDA submissions of the Company’s biopharmaceutical drug candidates. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon the Company's current plans and strategies and reflect the Company's current assessment of the risks and uncertainties related to its business and are made as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release because of new information or future events, developments or circumstances. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: the risk that the Company may not enter into a definitive agreement or otherwise proceed with any transaction regarding its FHC Business; costs, fees and expenses related to the process of exploring strategic alternatives with respect to the FHC Business and the risk that the process may divert management’s attention from managing our business operations; risks related to the development of the Company's product portfolio, including clinical trials, regulatory approvals and time and cost to bring to market; potential delays in the timing of and results from clinical trials and studies, including potential delays in the recruitment of patients and their ability to effectively participate in such trials and studies due to COVID-19, and the risk that such results will not support marketing approval and commercialization; potential delays in the timing of any submission to the FDA and regulatory approval of products under development and the risk that disruptions at the FDA caused by the COVID-19 pandemic may delay the review of submissions or approvals for new drugs; the risk of a delay or failure in reaching agreement with the FDA on the design of a clinical trial or in obtaining authorization to commence a clinical trial; preclinical or clinical results or early data from clinical trials may not be replicated or continue to occur in additional trials or may not otherwise support further development in the specified product candidate or at all; our pursuit of a COVID-19 treatment candidate is at an early stage and we may be unable to develop a drug that successfully treats the virus in a timely manner, if at all; risks related to our commitment of financial resources and personnel to the development of a COVID-19 treatment which may cause delays in or otherwise negatively impact our other development programs, despite uncertainties about the longevity and extent of COVID-19 as a global health concern and the possibility that as vaccines become widely distributed the need for new COVID-19 treatment candidates may be reduced or eliminated; government entities may take actions that directly or indirectly have the effect of limiting opportunities for VERU-111 as a COVID-19 treatment, including favoring other treatment alternatives or imposing price controls on COVID-19 treatments; the risk that the Company's products may not be commercially successful; risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the nature and extent of which is highly uncertain and unpredictable; risks relating to the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing on acceptable terms when needed to fund development and operations, including our ability to secure timely grant or other funding to develop VERU-111 as a potential COVID-19 treatment; product demand and market acceptance; competition in the Company's markets and therapeutic areas and the risk of new or existing competitors with greater resources and capabilities and new competitive product approvals and/or introductions; the risk that the Company will be affected by regulatory developments, including a reclassification of products; price erosion, both from competing products and increased government pricing pressures; manufacturing and quality control problems; compliance and regulatory matters, including costs and delays resulting from extensive governmental regulation, and effects of healthcare insurance and regulation, including reductions in reimbursement and coverage or reclassification of products; some of the Company's products are in development and the Company may fail to successfully commercialize such products; risks related to intellectual property, including the uncertainty of obtaining patents, the effectiveness of the patents or other intellectual property protections and ability to enforce them against third parties, the uncertainty regarding patent coverages, the possibility of infringing a third party’s patents or other intellectual property rights, and licensing risks; government contracting risks, including the appropriations process and funding priorities, potential bureaucratic delays in awarding contracts, process errors, politics or other pressures, and the risk that government tenders and contracts may be subject to cancellation, delay, restructuring or substantial delayed payments; the risk that delays in orders or shipments under government tenders or the Company’s U.S. prescription business could cause significant quarter-to-quarter variations in the Company’s operating results and adversely affect its net revenues and gross profit; a governmental tender award indicates acceptance of the bidder's price rather than an order or guarantee of the purchase of any minimum number of units, and as a result government ministries or other public sector customers may order and purchase fewer units than the full maximum tender amount or award; penalties and/or debarment for failure to satisfy tender awards; the Company's reliance on its international partners and on the level of spending by country governments, global donors and other public health organizations in the global public sector; risks related to concentration of accounts receivable with our largest customers and the collection of those receivables; the economic and business environment and the impact of government pressures; risks involved in doing business on an international level, including currency risks, regulatory requirements, political risks, export restrictions and other trade barriers; the Company's production capacity, efficiency and supply constraints and interruptions, including potential disruption of production at the Company’s and third party manufacturing facilities and/or of the Company’s ability to timely supply product due to labor unrest or strikes, labor shortages, raw material shortages, physical damage to the Company’s and third party facilities, COVID-19 (including the impact of COVID-19 on suppliers of key raw materials), product testing, transportation delays or regulatory actions; risks related to the costs and other effects of litigation, including product liability claims; the Company's ability to identify, successfully negotiate and complete suitable acquisitions or other strategic initiatives; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, technologies or products; and other risks detailed in the Company's press releases, shareholder communications and Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These documents are available on the "SEC Filings" section of our website at www.verupharma.com/investors.

Investor Contact:
Sam Fisch  veruinvestor@verupharma.com
Director of Investor Relations

Corporate Development Contact:
Kevin Gilbert  kgilbert@verupharma.com
EVP Corporate Development


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about VERU INC.
08:31aVeru Exploring Strategic Alternatives for its Legacy Female Health Business
GL
03/02Veru to Participate in Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Scien..
GL
03/02VERU  : Receives FDA Agreement to Advance VERU-111 into Phase 3 Study in Hospita..
AQ
03/01VERU  : Gets FDA Approval for Veru-111 Phase 3 Study in Hospitalized COVID-19 Pa..
MT
03/01Veru Receives FDA Agreement to Advance VERU-111 into Phase 3 Study in Hospita..
GL
02/23VERU  : Submits New Drug Application to FDA for Tadfin to Treat Enlarged Prostra..
MT
02/23Veru Submits New Drug Application for Proprietary TADFIN for BPH
GL
02/18VERU INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial..
AQ
02/17Veru Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
02/17Veru Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 59,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,07 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4 932x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 966 M 966 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 16,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 339
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart VERU INC.
Duration : Period :
Veru Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERU INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 24,75 $
Last Close Price 12,33 $
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target 101%
Spread / Lowest Target 70,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mitchell Shuster Steiner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michele Greco Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Robert H. Getzenberg Executive Vice President-Medical Affairs
K. Gary Barnette Chief Scientific Officer
Domingo Rodriguez Executive Vice President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERU INC.42.54%966
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-9.46%310 223
L'ORÉAL-0.64%205 967
UNILEVER PLC-11.41%140 930
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.10.03%106 249
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-8.01%70 602
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ