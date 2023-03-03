Advanced search
    VERU   US92536C1036

VERU INC.

(VERU)
03-03-23
3.780 USD   +0.53%
06:34aVeru Shares Drop 33% After FDA Declines to Grant EUA for Sabizabulin
DJ
03/02Veru Provides FDA Update on Request for Emergency Use Authorization for Sabizabulin for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients at High Risk for ARDS
AQ
02/14Oppenheimer Adjusts Veru's Price Target to $14 From $20, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Veru Shares Drop 33% After FDA Declines to Grant EUA for Sabizabulin

03/03/2023 | 06:34am EST
By Chris Wack


Veru Inc. shares were down 33% to $2.53 in premarket trading after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declined to grant a request for Emergency Use Authorization for sabizabulin.

Sabizabulin is Veru's novel microtubule disruptor, used to treat hospitalized adult patients with moderate to severe Covid-19 who are at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

The FDA stated that despite its declining to issue an EUA for sabizabulin at this time, it remains committed to working with the company for the development of sabizabulin.

Separately, the FDA also provided comments on a proposed confirmatory Phase 3 study protocol submitted by Veru for hospitalized moderate to severe Covid-19 patients at risk for ARDS and death that could support a new EUA authorization and/or NDA approval.

The FDA said that in the potential confirmatory Phase 3 clinical study design, "strong consideration should be given to appropriate time frames for interim analyses so that -- should a strong efficacy signal again be observed -- the trial could be stopped in an efficient time frame."

Veru expects to communicate the details of the design and timing of this potential Phase 3 confirmatory study soon.

Sabizabulin for the treatment of hospitalized moderate to severe Covid-19 patients at high risk for ARDS is currently under regulatory review for potential emergency authorization by other regulatory agencies outside the U.S.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 0633ET

All news about VERU INC.
06:34aVeru Shares Drop 33% After FDA Declines to Grant EUA for Sabizabulin
DJ
03/02Veru Provides FDA Update on Request for Emergency Use Authorization for Sabizabulin for..
AQ
02/14Oppenheimer Adjusts Veru's Price Target to $14 From $20, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
02/10HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Veru to $14 From $18, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/09VERU INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of O..
AQ
02/09Veru's Fiscal Q1 Loss Widens, Revenue Falls; Shares Drop
MT
02/09Transcript : Veru Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023
CI
02/09Veru Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/09Veru's Fiscal Q1 Loss Widens, Revenue Falls
MT
02/09Earnings Flash (VERU) VERU Posts Q1 Revenue $2.5M, vs. Street Est of $5.1M
MT
Analyst Recommendations on VERU INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 21,8 M - -
Net income 2023 -117 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,78x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 305 M 305 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 14,0x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,81x
Nbr of Employees 233
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart VERU INC.
Veru Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VERU INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,78 $
Average target price 11,25 $
Spread / Average Target 198%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell Shuster Steiner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michele Greco Chief Administrative Officer
Robert H. Getzenberg Executive Vice President-Medical Affairs
K. Gary Barnette Chief Scientific Officer
Domingo Rodriguez Executive Vice President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERU INC.-28.41%305
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-7.67%330 115
L'ORÉAL13.41%214 727
UNILEVER PLC0.16%126 516
ESTEE LAUDER0.29%88 891
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-4.12%70 011