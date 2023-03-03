Veru Shares Drop 33% After FDA Declines to Grant EUA for Sabizabulin

By Chris Wack

Veru Inc. shares were down 33% to $2.53 in premarket trading after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declined to grant a request for Emergency Use Authorization for sabizabulin.

Sabizabulin is Veru's novel microtubule disruptor, used to treat hospitalized adult patients with moderate to severe Covid-19 who are at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

The FDA stated that despite its declining to issue an EUA for sabizabulin at this time, it remains committed to working with the company for the development of sabizabulin.

Separately, the FDA also provided comments on a proposed confirmatory Phase 3 study protocol submitted by Veru for hospitalized moderate to severe Covid-19 patients at risk for ARDS and death that could support a new EUA authorization and/or NDA approval.

The FDA said that in the potential confirmatory Phase 3 clinical study design, "strong consideration should be given to appropriate time frames for interim analyses so that -- should a strong efficacy signal again be observed -- the trial could be stopped in an efficient time frame."

Veru expects to communicate the details of the design and timing of this potential Phase 3 confirmatory study soon.

Sabizabulin for the treatment of hospitalized moderate to severe Covid-19 patients at high risk for ARDS is currently under regulatory review for potential emergency authorization by other regulatory agencies outside the U.S.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 0633ET