  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Veru Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VERU   US92536C1036

VERU INC.

(VERU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:32 2022-11-07 pm EST
14.68 USD   +41.79%
03:01pVeru Shares Up 36% After FDA Panel Document Cites Clinical Benefit of Covid-19 Drug
DJ
10:11aFDA staff flags several uncertainties with Veru's COVID-19 drug
RE
09:27aFDA staff flags several uncertainties with Veru's COVID-19 drug
RE
Summary 
Summary

Veru Shares Up 36% After FDA Panel Document Cites Clinical Benefit of Covid-19 Drug

11/07/2022 | 03:01pm EST
By Josh Beckerman


Veru Inc. shares surged 36% to $14.06 Monday after a briefing document from a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee said the Covid-19 treatment Sabizabulin demonstrated a clear clinical benefit with a favorable benefit-to-risk profile.

Shares reached $15.90, a more-than-one-month high, before pulling back in intraday trade.

The committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday.

Veru is seeking emergency use authorization for treatment of hospitalized Covid-19 patients at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome.


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1500ET

Analyst Recommendations on VERU INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 48,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -66,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 830 M 830 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 17,2x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,50x
Nbr of Employees 252
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart VERU INC.
Duration : Period :
Veru Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERU INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,35 $
Average target price 35,20 $
Spread / Average Target 240%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell Shuster Steiner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michele Greco Chief Administrative Officer
Robert H. Getzenberg Executive Vice President-Medical Affairs
K. Gary Barnette Chief Scientific Officer
Domingo Rodriguez Executive Vice President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERU INC.75.72%830
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-17.81%318 582
L'ORÉAL-22.92%177 672
UNILEVER PLC2.74%115 949
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-43.13%75 120
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED7.30%72 153