Veru Shares Up 36% After FDA Panel Document Cites Clinical Benefit of Covid-19 Drug

Veru Inc. shares surged 36% to $14.06 Monday after a briefing document from a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee said the Covid-19 treatment Sabizabulin demonstrated a clear clinical benefit with a favorable benefit-to-risk profile.

Shares reached $15.90, a more-than-one-month high, before pulling back in intraday trade.

The committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday.

Veru is seeking emergency use authorization for treatment of hospitalized Covid-19 patients at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome.

