  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Veru Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VERU   US92536C1036

VERU INC.

(VERU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/11 07:18:33 am EDT
9.760 USD   +25.29%
07:08aVeru to Seek FDA Authorization of Covid-19 Treatment in 2Q
DJ
06:30aFDA States that Veru Should Submit Request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Based on Positive Efficacy and Safety Data from the Phase 3 Clinical Study of Sabizabulin in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
AQ
05/02Veru Secures Pre-Emergency Use Authorization Meeting With FDA for Experimental COVID-19 Drug
MT
Veru to Seek FDA Authorization of Covid-19 Treatment in 2Q

05/11/2022 | 07:08am EDT
By Will Feuer


Biopharmaceutical company Veru Inc. said it plans to request emergency-use authorization for its experimental Covid-19 treatment sabizabulin from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the second quarter.

The company said U.S. regulators have agreed that late-stage-trial efficacy and safety data on the treatment in hospitalized patients at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome are sufficient to support a request for emergency-use authorization.

"The discussion with FDA in the pre-EUA meeting has established a direct path forward to expedite the availability of sabizabulin to the high-risk hospitalized patients with Covid-19," Chairman and Chief Executive Mitchell Steiner said.

Veru said it has scaled up manufacturing and will be able to produce enough commercial drug supply to address anticipated needs if it is authorized in the U.S. or elsewhere.

The company said it has already started talking to officials in the U.S. and elsewhere about potential government purchases of the treatment.

Shares of Veru rose almost 13% in premarket trading to $8.78.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 0707ET

Analyst Recommendations on VERU INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 67,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -35,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 624 M 624 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,63x
Nbr of Employees 252
Free-Float 73,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,79 $
Average target price 29,20 $
Spread / Average Target 275%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell Shuster Steiner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michele Greco Chief Administrative Officer
Robert H. Getzenberg Executive Vice President-Medical Affairs
K. Gary Barnette Chief Scientific Officer
Domingo Rodriguez Executive Vice President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERU INC.32.26%624
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-5.37%371 387
L'ORÉAL-25.89%174 543
UNILEVER PLC-6.21%116 233
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-37.96%82 076
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-7.44%66 385